Concierge Auctions Announces Lineup for ‘Summer Showcase’ Live Auction in New York

Nearly US$145 million in marquee real estate to be offered live at the Pendry Manhattan West.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class properties for auction, Concierge Auctions is pleased to present its ‘Summer Showcase’ as part of its 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, and Dubai. Featuring a hand-picked selection of nearly US$145 in marquee real estate offerings, bidding will open online on the firm’s marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, beginning 26 June and culminating live on 18 July at the Pendry Manhattan West.

“Our global sales continue to be in high demand for sellers who are searching for both unparalleled reach and the certainty of a closed transaction in 60 days or less. For our upcoming ‘Spring Showcase’, we are revisiting the illustrious city of New York, renowned for its iconic luxury. We are thrilled to present the marquee offerings for this sale with bidding concluding live at the esteemed Pendry Manhattan West,” stated Concierge Auctions President Krystal Aeby.

The firm announces the ‘Summer Showcase’ on the heels of yet another historic achievement—its inaugural auction at Sotheby’s London this past May, marking the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744. The sale resulted in over $160 million in aggregate bids placed with an audience of nearly 200 in attendance, and over 30 property connoisseurs competing from North America, Europe, and Asia via a team of specialists and online.

Headlining the upcoming sale is a Californian mid-century modern, inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic ‘Fallingwater’; a sprawling, Mozárabe-style country estate in Spain; the last available lot within the Hideaway Beach Club of Marco Island, Florida; and a 258-acre private ranch in Wimberley, Texas.

Highlights from the sale include:

A visionary mid-century modern home, 81 Eagle Ridge Place in Danville, California, was designed by famed architect Doug Dahlin to harmonize with its surroundings with 360-degree views of Mt. Diablo, Blackhawk Country Club, and surrounding hillsides. The custom-built privately gated estate occupies one of the largest and most coveted lots in the area. Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac, the home enjoys unparalleled privacy and security with 24/7 guard services. Drawing inspiration from Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic ‘Fallingwater’, the home was commissioned for Ken Behring, Blackhawk and real estate developer and former owner of the National Football League’s Seattle Seahawks, and was meticulously crafted by architect Doug Dahlin, with interior design by Steven Chase, lighting design by Craig Roberts, and construction overseen by contractor Michael DeBene. Spanning nearly 27,000 square feet on 4.54 acres of land, the residence features seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, six half bathrooms, and two detached one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments.

Listed at US$24.998 million, 81 Eagle Ridge Place is being offered in partnership with Joujou Chawla of Compass California. Bidding is set to open 28 June and is estimated to start between US$7 million and US$11 million.

‘El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel’, situated amidst the breathtaking Andalusian countryside of Cabezas de San Juan, Seville, is a sprawling, historic property located in one of Spain’s most picturesque regions. Perched upon 525-plus hectares of rolling hillside, the property boasts three principal living and guest structures: the palace, featuring six bedroom suites, a grand Pascua Ortega-designed great hall, a professional-grade kitchen and restaurant, and a Jerez wine cellar; the farmhouse, designed in Mozarabe style, offering 15 bedroom suites; and the bullring, offering four suites. The property spans nearly 4,600 square meters, encompassing 25 luxurious bedroom suites in total, each adorned with marble baths. The interiors of the estate exude an open, flowing design, accentuated by Mozárabe-style architectural elements such as wood-beamed ceilings, custom millwork, multiple fireplaces, and two-story arched windows. Offering a myriad of entertaining spaces, the estate seamlessly blends modern comforts with timeless elegance. Spa facilities, including an indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, Turkish bath, bi-thermal showers, three treatment rooms, and a fitness center, enhance the resort-like ambiance.

Listed at €20 million, ‘El Cortijo Soto Real Hotel’ is being offered in partnership with Ángeles Guerrero of Seville Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is set to open 11 July and is estimated to start between €7 million to €10 million.

Nestled in the renowned Hideaway Beach Club, 992 Royal Marco Way is the last beachfront lot available on Marco Island. The site plans, environmental, and permits are approved for a custom JMDG Design. Build a dream beachfront retreat on the white sands and crystal blue Floridian waters. The Hideaway Beach Club offers exclusive amenities to residents, including dining experiences, a nine-hole executive golf course, tennis and pickleball courts, and a new state-of-the-art sports and wellness center.

Listed at US$11.95 million, 992 Royal Marco Way is being offered in partnership with Ashley Monastiero of Gulf Coast International Properties. Bidding is set to open 27 June and is estimated to start between US$2 million to US$4 million.

‘Fisher Ranch’, located at 1141 Currie Ranch Road in Wimberly, Texas is a private 258-acre retreat an hour from Austin, featuring a spacious modern farmhouse-style home. Offering ample entertaining and customizable spaces, along with nearly 360-degree views from the first-floor patio, upper-level porch, or screened-in living space, it's one of Comal County's highest points. With over 4,000 square feet of living space in the main home and attached guest quarters, plus a large workshop for storage and expansion, it's ideal as a single-family home or hunting retreat. With two entrances from well-maintained highways, it's secluded yet convenient for visitors and residents alike.

Listed at US$9.2 million, ‘Fisher Ranch’ is being offered in partnership with Lindsay Erhardt and James Bigley of eXp Realty. Bidding is set to open 12 July and is estimated to start between US$2 million to US$4 million.

Additional Properties:

NHN Kelly Mountain Road, Columbia Falls, Near Glacier National Park, Montana

Listed for US$4 million by Sonja Burgard of National Parks Realty - Whitefish

Bidding opens 10 July

Starting Bids Expected Between US$750,000 and US$1.2 million

Surrounded by US Forestry Service land on three sides, this property offers a perfect opportunity to invest in Montana's natural beauty, ideal for creating a private retreat.

‘Redgate’, 2 Foster Street, Marblehead Neck, North Shore Boston, Massachusetts

Listed for US$3.75 million by Traci Howe and Jodi Gildea of Sagan Harborside Sotheby’s International Realty

Bidding opens 27 June

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$2 million

This stunning, modern, shingle-style home offers harbor views, a spacious kitchen, dramatic great room, a ‘Gardener’s Cottage’, and a private dock.

987 Lost Angel Road, Sugarloaf Mountain, Boulder, Colorado

Listed for US$5.5 million by Lauren Jensen of MileHiModern

Bidding opens 3 July

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$2.5 million

This 2018 rebuild boasts 360-degree views and upscale finishes, complete with a guest house and equestrian amenities.

‘Prana del Mar’, Poligono 6 y 1 Playas de Migrino, Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Listed for US$7.9 million by Cyndi Williams of Ronival Real Estate

Bidding opens 2 July

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2.5 million and US$4 million

This modern Mexican coastal-style estate with 16 guest suites lends itself as a boutique hotel, retreat center, wedding venue, private condominium units, or other possibilities.

‘Querencia Stables’, 1910 Prochnow Road, Dripping Springs, Texas

Listed for US$3.35 million by Warren Smalley of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding opens 27 June

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$1.9 million

This thoughtfully designed hill country equestrian estate offers all the space needed for boarding and training elite horses and riders. The property sits on over 15 acres with barns, holding pens, arenas, and a luxurious residential cabin.

The Mond, Unit #403 and Unit #703, 5104 Caroline Street, Houston, Texas

Listed for US$1.55 million and US$1.6 million by Brad Hermes of Keller Williams Metropolitan

Bidding opens 11 July

Selling Separately. Starting Bids Expected at US$500,000.

These modern, luxurious condos, set in the heart of Houston, offer open floor plans, abundant natural light, and perfect spaces to entertain.

‘Twin Oaks Ranch’, 11991 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Nashville Area, Tennessee

Listed for US$6.7 million by Robin Johnson and Geri Forkum of Benchmark Realty

Bidding opens 28 June

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1.5 million and US$3 million

A turnkey ranch and investment opportunity, offering a main log home, four-bedroom guest home, a pond, riding arena, and round pen—all on 45-plus acres.

5-7094 Kuhio Highway, Hanalei, Hawaii

Listed for US$4.95 million by Neal Norman of Hawai‘i Life

Bidding opens 2 July

Starting Bids Expected Between US$2 million and US$3 million

A bespoke oceanfront escape on the North Shore of Kauai, steps to the beach and ocean.

The ‘Summer Showcase’ will continue with a selection of properties closing online between 22-31 July. Featured properties are located in Magnolia, Texas; Needville, Texas; Dallas, Texas; and Costa Rica.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 40 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.