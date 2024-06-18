SPACES4LEARNING ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF THE 2024 EDUCATION DESIGN SHOWCASE
WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Spaces4Learning, a provider of news, information and tools that three key levels of decision-makers (executive, purchasing and specifier) at schools, colleges and universities need to create effective learning environments, a division of 1105 Media Inc, is proud to announce the 2024 Education Design Showcase winners.
This year, six projects were chosen as winners of the annual program, four named grand prize winners and two awarded a Project of Distinction Award.
Established in 1999, the annual Education Design Showcase is a vehicle for showing off innovative—yet practical—solutions in planning, design, architecture and construction. The program’s goal is to share ideas that will help schools of all grade levels achieve the best possible learning environments.
“We’re pleased to recognize this year’s Education Design Showcase winners for their exceptional work creating innovative spaces that serve students across all grade levels,” said Editor-in-Chief of Spaces4Learning Rhea Kelly. “It was particularly exciting to select four grand prize recipients, representing excellence in new construction, renovation, and specialty spaces. Congratulations to all the administrators, architects, and teams involved in these exceptional projects.”
The 2024 award winners are:
Grand Prize, New Construction
Logan Memorial Educational Campus, San Diego, California
TK–12 Montessori School
Architect(s): DLR Group
The Walton Center for Planetary Health, Arizona
College/University 4-Year Institution
Architect(s): Architekton, Grimshaw
Grand Prize, Renovation
Hogg Memorial Auditorium, Austin, Texas
University
Architect(s): McKinney York Architects
Grand Prize, Spaces
Proviso West High School Advanced Manufacturing Lab, Illinois
High School
Architect(s): Perkins&Will
Project of Distinction, New Construction
Early Childhood & John L. Santikos Micronaut Centers, San Antonio, Texas
Architect(s): O'Connell Robertson
Project of Distinction, Renovation
School of Packaging Renovation & Addition, Michigan
College/University 4-Year Institution
Architect(s): TMP Architecture
Information on the 2025 Education Design Showcase will be available on www.spaces4learning.com next year.
