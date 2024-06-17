Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,787 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Arrested After Burglarizing an Establishment

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in the burglary of a business.

On Saturday, June 17, 2024, at approximately 4:48 a.m., two suspects forced open the entrance of an establishment in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took property. Moments later one of the suspects was arrested by responding officers.

53-year-old James Cooper of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24090947

You just read:

Suspect Arrested After Burglarizing an Establishment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more