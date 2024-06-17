Suspect Arrested After Burglarizing an Establishment

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in the burglary of a business.

On Saturday, June 17, 2024, at approximately 4:48 a.m., two suspects forced open the entrance of an establishment in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took property. Moments later one of the suspects was arrested by responding officers.

53-year-old James Cooper of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24090947