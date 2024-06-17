ITALIAN GUITARIST GIACOMO TURRA RELEASES NEW SINGLE 'THE WAY SHE WANTS' FEATURING NIC HANSON U.S. TOUR BEGINS IN JULY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian guitar sensation Giacomo Turra has just released his new single “The Way She Wants.” The dreamy track showcases his infectious, intricate funk guitar playing backed by an ultra-smooth R&B bassline, silky keys and a disco drum beat destined to set the dance floor alight, all alongside the soulful guest vocals from Nic Hanson. In addition, Turra will be performing in the U.S. this July and August, to give both old and new U.S. fans a chance to hear him live (dates below).
Listen To “The Way She Wants” On Soundcloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/CndP5XAEo9VV8iKV8
Regarding the single Giacomo says, “I wrote this song while I was touring in California with my band in October 2023. We spent a whole week driving in a van from the coast of San Francisco through the Mojave Desert and then finally arrived in Los Angeles. I saw some of the most incredible landscapes I could imagine, and at dusk the sky turned into surreal tones of yellow, orange, and red, making the beaches, the palms and the ocean come alive in a dreamlike state.”
“In my head all this imagery has always been associated with a very specific sound of R&B and smooth jazz of the early 80s. I already had thechord progression in mind, with the glassy DX7 piano sound and thewonky Juno brass synths, supported by a groovy funky bassline and a classic disco drumbeat. George Benson was a very big inspiration for theguitar on this track, to me he's the perfect example of an artist who can blend pop iconic themes with the more sophisticated vocabulary of jazz.”
“For the vocals, I called one of my favourite contemporary singers, Nic Hanson, who laid down some smooth vocals supported by incredible harmonies. I was really impressed by his ability to fit inside the groove of the song and leave space to the instruments.”
Giacomo Turra originally rose to prominence digitally during thepandemic, posting cover videos to his social media channels which have achieved millions of views. This has now translated into a real tangible following and has seen him sell out shows throughout Europe and theU.S. as well as his first UK show to a capacity crowd at London’s Jazz Café earlier this year and Giacomo has demand flooding in worldwide and he has further exciting international live news to be announced soon.
Following the huge success of his pandemic covers, Giacomo released his first original songs ‘Get Into The Groove’ and ‘Sweet Life’ in 2022, which clocked up over 2 million streams on Spotify alone. Now “TheWay She Wants” is set to prove another hit with fans across the globe. Produced by Giacomo Turra and Daniele Raciti, the song gives a taste of a wider body of work to come from Giacomo this summer.
Giacomo Turra U.S. Tour
07/06/24: Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest) - Milwaukee (WI)
07/07/24: The Salt Shed (Rose On The River) - Chicago (IL)
07/09/24: The Summit Music Hall - Columbus (OH)
07/10/24: Mahall's - Cleveland (OH)
07/11/24: Magic Bag - Detroit (MI)
07/12/24: The Velvet Underground - Toronto (ON)
07/13/24: LeBreton Flats Park (Ottawa Bluesfest) - Ottawa (ON)
07/15/24: The Sinclair - Boston (MA)
07/17/24: Le Poisson Rouge - New York (NY)
07/19/24: The Hamilton - Washington (DC)
07/20/24: Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore (PA)
07/21/24: Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh (PA)
07/23/24: Basement East - Nashville (TN)
07/24/24: Old Rock House - St. Louis (MO)
07/26/24: Cervantes Otherside - Denver (CO)
07/29/24: Belly Up - San Diego (CA)
07/30/24: Lodge Room (Jazz Is Dead) - Los Angeles (CA)
07/31/24: The Independent - San Francisco (CA)
08/02/24: Nectar Lounge - Seattle (WA)
08/03/24: Aladdin Theater - Portland (OR)
Giacomo Turra Socials
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/giacomoturra/?hl=en
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/giacomoturramusic
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@GiacomoTurra
Website https://giacomoturra.com/home
For more information contact Deborah Radel or Cayman Masnado-Smith
at DRPR, deborah@drpr.us
Deborah Radel
Listen To “The Way She Wants” On Soundcloud: https://on.soundcloud.com/CndP5XAEo9VV8iKV8
Regarding the single Giacomo says, “I wrote this song while I was touring in California with my band in October 2023. We spent a whole week driving in a van from the coast of San Francisco through the Mojave Desert and then finally arrived in Los Angeles. I saw some of the most incredible landscapes I could imagine, and at dusk the sky turned into surreal tones of yellow, orange, and red, making the beaches, the palms and the ocean come alive in a dreamlike state.”
“In my head all this imagery has always been associated with a very specific sound of R&B and smooth jazz of the early 80s. I already had thechord progression in mind, with the glassy DX7 piano sound and thewonky Juno brass synths, supported by a groovy funky bassline and a classic disco drumbeat. George Benson was a very big inspiration for theguitar on this track, to me he's the perfect example of an artist who can blend pop iconic themes with the more sophisticated vocabulary of jazz.”
“For the vocals, I called one of my favourite contemporary singers, Nic Hanson, who laid down some smooth vocals supported by incredible harmonies. I was really impressed by his ability to fit inside the groove of the song and leave space to the instruments.”
Giacomo Turra originally rose to prominence digitally during thepandemic, posting cover videos to his social media channels which have achieved millions of views. This has now translated into a real tangible following and has seen him sell out shows throughout Europe and theU.S. as well as his first UK show to a capacity crowd at London’s Jazz Café earlier this year and Giacomo has demand flooding in worldwide and he has further exciting international live news to be announced soon.
Following the huge success of his pandemic covers, Giacomo released his first original songs ‘Get Into The Groove’ and ‘Sweet Life’ in 2022, which clocked up over 2 million streams on Spotify alone. Now “TheWay She Wants” is set to prove another hit with fans across the globe. Produced by Giacomo Turra and Daniele Raciti, the song gives a taste of a wider body of work to come from Giacomo this summer.
Giacomo Turra U.S. Tour
07/06/24: Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest) - Milwaukee (WI)
07/07/24: The Salt Shed (Rose On The River) - Chicago (IL)
07/09/24: The Summit Music Hall - Columbus (OH)
07/10/24: Mahall's - Cleveland (OH)
07/11/24: Magic Bag - Detroit (MI)
07/12/24: The Velvet Underground - Toronto (ON)
07/13/24: LeBreton Flats Park (Ottawa Bluesfest) - Ottawa (ON)
07/15/24: The Sinclair - Boston (MA)
07/17/24: Le Poisson Rouge - New York (NY)
07/19/24: The Hamilton - Washington (DC)
07/20/24: Ardmore Music Hall - Ardmore (PA)
07/21/24: Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh (PA)
07/23/24: Basement East - Nashville (TN)
07/24/24: Old Rock House - St. Louis (MO)
07/26/24: Cervantes Otherside - Denver (CO)
07/29/24: Belly Up - San Diego (CA)
07/30/24: Lodge Room (Jazz Is Dead) - Los Angeles (CA)
07/31/24: The Independent - San Francisco (CA)
08/02/24: Nectar Lounge - Seattle (WA)
08/03/24: Aladdin Theater - Portland (OR)
Giacomo Turra Socials
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/giacomoturra/?hl=en
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/giacomoturramusic
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@GiacomoTurra
Website https://giacomoturra.com/home
For more information contact Deborah Radel or Cayman Masnado-Smith
at DRPR, deborah@drpr.us
Deborah Radel
DRPR
+1 310-360-3997
email us here