Hobolite Expands into Switzerland through Partnership with Renowned Distributor Perrot Image
Strategic Partnership with Perrot Image Brings the Art of Continuous LED Light to Photographers and Videographers in the Swiss Market
This partnership serves to support Swiss photographers and videographers with tools that elevate productivity, identity, and creativity through innovative lighting solutions built to inspire.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hobolite, a premium segment brand of continuous lighting solutions for photographers and videographers, announces its expansion into the Swiss market through a strategic partnership with Perrot Image, a renowned distributor of imaging equipment.
This partnership marks a significant milestone for Hobolite as it continues to broaden its international reach. Perrot Image, known for its extensive experience and exceptional service in the imaging industry, will now offer Hobolite’s portfolio of constant LED lights for photography and video to the Swiss creative community.
"We are thrilled to partner with Perrot Image to bring Hobolite’s lighting solutions to Switzerland," said Helena Bian, CEO of Hobolite. "Their expertise and dedication to providing premium products align perfectly with our mission to empower photographers and videographers with tools that inspire creativity. This partnership serves to support Swiss photographers and videographers with solutions that elevate creativity, and we are excited to witness the visual stories revealed through the light of Hobolite."
Perrot Image SA is a trading company based in Nidau (BE) with more than 100 years of company history, serving as one of the oldest photo trading companies in Switzerland. Perrot Image SA has long-standing and exclusive business relationships with the majority of its suppliers and is a subsidiary of the international Leica Camera AG Group based in Germany.
About Hobolite
Hobolite is a premium segment brand of portable continuous bi-color LED lighting kits for photography, filmmaking and content creation. Hobolite content creator lighting kits and studio lights are designed with the intention to shine light on creativity anytime, anywhere. With over20 years of expertise in the lighting industry through its parent company, AEC Lighting Solutions, Hobolite has earned numerous awards for its innovative design. The ethos of Hobolite is to empower creative expression by providing professional studio lighting kits that improve productivity and creativity. Hobolite believes your light can be powerful, strong, and beautiful. Hobolite products are available worldwide and online at https://www.hobolite.com .
For more information about Hobolite, follow the brand on Instagram, Threads, Facebook and YouTube at @hobolite.
About Perrot Image
Perrot Image is a renowned distributor of high-quality imaging equipment in Switzerland. With a focus on exceptional service and support, Perrot Image provides photographers and videographers with the tools they need to succeed. Their extensive product range and industry expertise make them a trusted partner for creatives across the country. Perrot Image SA is a subsidiary of the international Leica Camera AG Group based in Germany.
