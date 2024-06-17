B-Roll, Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Announces Funding to Support Education and Support Services for Children With Autism

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced capital funding for the Anderson Center for Autism in Dutchess County. The $3 million capital funding commitment will help to rebuild an historic, 11,000-square-foot carriage house at the Anderson Center’s Staatsburg Campus, and also address the workforce shortage in education, health care and behavioral health.

Thank you, Assemblymember Barrett, for your tenacity and fighting to make sure that this facility has the resources it needs. We've talked about it many times and I want to thank you for your fantastic representation of the people of one of the most beautiful parts of our state. Also, your partner in the state legislature, our great friend Senator Michelle Hinchey. I want to thank her for all she has done. A champion of certainly our rural areas, our farmers and she has many bills for me to have to look at. She's a very prolific bill introducer, and I'm grateful for that. And someone I'm accustomed to serving with a long time. And since I also come out of county government – our County Executive Sue Serino, thank you for all the work that you do to keep people safe and improve the quality of life here as well.

We also have Patrick Paul here, the CEO of this amazing facility. We just had a tour. We had a chance to see some of the engagement with the students and these instructors who are so full of love and patience. And it was really impactful to see and experience that as well. Also, just so many people who care so deeply about this place, and the Lynfords, Jeff and Tondra, who have done so much to help promote this facility. Every time we have a conversation, this is what we talk about, and I promised I would come, so I'm really happy to be here.

The world can be a very unfriendly place for a child with disabilities. It's heartbreaking as a mother for us to think about our own children, our babies, they merged into childhood and young adulthood, that they don't have sometimes the same attention and care that other children have, except at a place like this. Here they're treated as individuals. They've been given the dignity they deserve, which is so important to me as the leader of this state. And for over 100 years, this Anderson Center has been doing just that. And this is a year-round residence for over 250 children with severe to moderate symptoms of autism. And these are ones who the parents would love to take care of at home, but it's a challenge. And so, they lean on the professionals at this great facility. So, to the dedicated individuals who work here, who make this their passion, I am so grateful to every one of you.

So, we want to make sure that we support our staff here and make sure that we have people who are trained. When you think about the fact that one in 68 children have autism. That speaks to the need that we all have to have trained professionals who can step into roles here or in group homes and help them get to a place of independent living, which is the goal for every young person. So, the numbers are astounding, much higher than previously estimated. And these are young people who have real needs and needs specialties and people who understand new ways of educating them and helping them understand about the world around them.

What we also need is a robust workforce, and that's one of the reasons I'm proud to be here today, is to talk about how we can support the health care training here, getting more people to go into these helping professions. And I'm reminded that there was a developmental center near my home growing up. And it was the ‘70s and they were starting to close the door and didn't have a plan B for yet many people. They're just putting them out in the communities. So, my family took on the responsibility of bringing young people into our home every weekend. And I had a chance to, as a probably 13, 14-year-old, take the hand of some of these young people who had never been out on the streets before and walk them into the local hamburger place or walk into the local Five and Dime as they're doing here – teaching people what it's like to have independence, to be in their own room, and to be in a house. And my family was very committed to this cause, and to see that work being done here is really, at a personal level, really significant for me as well.

But resources are always needed. For the last 100 years, individuals have been committed to this facility, but we must take it to the next level. Today I'm announcing a $3 million grant towards the construction of a new training center – $3 million to help the dream of a new training center here at Anderson become a reality. And the next generation of behavioral health specialists will get invaluable on the job training with the community, and they'll go on to live purposeful careers here and abroad. So, this is going to help autistic children build the skills they need to connect with the world in a healthy supportive way.

I have to tell you, having witnessed this from own life's experiences, this is God's work here on earth. And I am so grateful for the angels who are dedicated to this facility to help the young people lead the lives that God destined for them and hope that is very fruitful and productive. So, with that I'd like to present a check to all of you here.