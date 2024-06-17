How California is affected by Supreme Court’s rejection of federal bump stock ban

How California is affected by Supreme Court’s rejection of federal bump stock banMartin.Novitski
Fri, 06/14/2024 - 09:27
NewsLink
Despite Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning federal regulations barring bump stocks, the attachments that convert semiautomatic rifles into rapid-fire weapons, bump stocks remain prohibited by laws in about one-third of U.S. states, including California.
