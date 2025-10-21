Submit Release
C.A. Declines to Find That Body Shop Owner Owes Duty to Prevent Harm From Stolen Car

Div. Three of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that summary judgment was properly granted to an automotive repair shop that was sued for negligence relating to a crash involving a vehicle stolen from the facility by the owner’s grandson, finding that the fact that the cars were stored in an unsecured lot and the keys were kept in unlocked rack behind reception did not render the accident foreseeable under the “special circumstances” doctrine.

