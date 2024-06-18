A Beacon of Hope: The Impact of Educational Equity in the Bronx
The Fight for Equity in the Bronx: Changing Lives and Transforming Communities One Scholar at a Time by Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez is now available.
Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez, author of The Fight for Equity in the Bronx: Changing Lives and Transforming Communities One Scholar at a Time
The Fight for Equity in the Bronx: Changing Lives and Transforming Communities One Scholar at a Time by Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez is available now.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fight for Equity in the Bronx: Changing Lives and Transforming Communities One Scholar at a Time by Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez is now available. The book is published with Advantage Media Group and is available today on Amazon.
Dr. Ruiz Lopez was born in the South Bronx, a haven for hardworking Puerto Rican families. Her adolescence, however, was marked by destruction, narcotics, violence, and indifference from those in power. Despite becoming a teenage mother and being dismissed by the public school system, Dr. Ruiz Lopez’s fierce resolve led her to college and eventually to earn a doctorate from Columbia University.
Rather than leaving her troubled past behind, Dr. Ruiz Lopez returned to the South Bronx to teach in streets filled with rubble, confronting systemic racism and a failing educational system. Her passion for justice and education led her to open the International Leadership Charter High School, the first charter high school in the Bronx. The school now boasts a 95% graduation rate over the last 15 cohorts with 100% of graduates accepted to numerous colleges.
In The Fight for Equity in the Bronx, Dr. Ruiz Lopez shares her story of overcoming adversity and her vision for providing rigorous, empowering education in her hometown. The memoir chronicles her battle against educational inequities and her determination to uplift her community. It is a powerful testament to the transformative impact of education and community activism.
“What an impactful book Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez has written. I urge everyone involved in educating Black and Latinx children in places as rich as the South Bronx and similar communities throughout the country to read this book,” writes Miriam Raccah, Chief Executive Officer of the Black Latinx Asian Charter Coalition.
About the Author
Dr. Elaine Ruiz Lopez is a passionate advocate for immigrant and diverse communities. Born in the South Bronx to working-class Puerto Rican parents, she persevered through numerous challenges, including being a teenage mother, to earn advanced degrees—including a doctorate from Columbia University’s Teachers College.
Dr. Ruiz Lopez founded New York’s International Leadership Charter High School in 2006 to provide rigorous college-prep education for underserved youth. Over the years, she and her school have received numerous accolades, including recognition as one of the 100 “Power Women of the Bronx” in 2022 and the Educator of Excellence Award at the Mosaic Gala in 2023. She lives in the Bronx with her husband, Tony Lopez.
Miguel Casellas-Gil
Advantage Books
mcasellas-gil@advantagemedia.com