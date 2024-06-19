SCCG Management Partners with AmplePool to Drive User Engagement with Cutting-Edge Gaming Rewards Platform

SCCG Management is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with AmplePool, a leading B2B online white-label universal loyalty rewards platform.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, the leading global advisory firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with AmplePool, a leading B2B online white-label universal loyalty rewards platform. This collaboration aims to transform loyalty rewards for gaming operators and online betting partners, combining the innovative rewards platform of AmplePool with the extensive industry expertise of SCCG Management to deliver unparalleled benefits to gaming operators worldwide.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to partner with AmplePool to transform loyalty rewards in the gaming and betting industry. Their innovative platform integrates seamlessly with existing systems, boosting user engagement and driving revenue growth."

AMPLEPOOL: ELEVATING USER ENGAGEMENT AND REVENUE

AmplePool’s innovative loyalty rewards platform seamlessly integrates into existing apps and websites through easy-to-use APIs, ensuring a quick and hassle-free implementation process with full customization and ongoing support from the AmplePool tech team. By encouraging user actions such as betting, referring friends, watching ads, sharing on social media, and shopping, AmplePool boosts user engagement and fosters customer loyalty. Users get instant rewards that can be spent instantly. Modeled after the success of travel miles and credit card points, AmplePool’s rewards program not only enhances customer loyalty but also significantly increases revenue for its partners.

Users can redeem their accumulated rewards for free shopping and choose from thousands of products, brands, and services within the AmplePoints online marketplace.

A WINNING PARTNERSHIP

This collaboration is set to provide gaming operators with a powerful tool to maximize their revenue streams and enhance user engagement. Gaming partners that integrate AmplePool’s platform will benefit from an increased revenue stream, more user engagement, transparency, a larger customer base, and be part of a broader marketplace.

Tony Singh, CEO of AmplePool, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “Partnering with SCCG Management is a significant milestone for AmplePool. Their industry expertise perfectly complements our innovative approach to loyalty rewards. Together, we are excited to revolutionize how gaming operators approach customer engagement and revenue growth.”

ABOUT AMPLEPOOL

AmplePool is a cutting-edge B2B online white-label universal loyalty rewards platform designed for the gaming industry, gaming operators and online betting partners. By integrating easily into existing apps and websites, AmplePool offers a hassle-free solution that encourages user actions and boosts revenue through an engaging rewards program. Users can redeem their rewards right-away for thousands of products within the AmplePoints online marketplace.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

