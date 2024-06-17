Changes to Public Service Leadership

CANADA, June 17 - Premier Tim Houston announced today, June 17, changes to the senior ranks of the public service.

Karen Gatien, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, has been appointed an Executive Deputy Minister. She will keep her current portfolio in addition to her expanded duties.

“Karen has stepped up time and time again and has demonstrated excellent leadership on complex files such as wind and green hydrogen development and meeting our energy goals,” said Premier Houston. “I’m pleased to welcome her to the Executive Deputy Minister Team.”

Candace Thomas, who has been Deputy Minister of the Department of Justice since 2020, has announced her departure.

Jennifer Glennie will become the Deputy Minister of Justice. She was previously Associate Deputy Minister of the Executive Council Office.

Tracey Thomas will become the Deputy Minister of the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism. She will remain Deputy Minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs.

“We thank Candace for her leadership and wish her well in the next stages of her career,” said Premier Houston. “I know both Jennifer and Tracey have the experience needed to excel in their new roles.”

The appointments are effective today.