QMS2GO Secures $25,000 Equity Investment in NOLA and Expands Its Reach in Climate Tech
QMS2GO secures $25k investment in NOLA after intense 10-week accelerator. Ruston now on global climate startup map!USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QMS2GO, an AI-powered quality management solution, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a $25,000 equity investment in New Orleans (NOLA). The funding comes after an intense 10-week accelerator program where QMS2GO competed against over 50 startups from across the United States. This victory not only propels our new venture but also puts Ruston on the global map of climate startups.
About QMS2GO: Revolutionizing Quality Management
QMS2GO is designed to assist quality managers in streamlining compliance, enhancing production efficiencies, and minimizing waste. Our beta version has just been launched, and we invite interested manufacturing companies seeking ISO 9001 and API Q1 compliance to explore our solution at www.qms2go.com.
NETI’s Climate Tech Bootcamp Cohort 2.0: A Catalyst for Growth
As part of NETI’s Climate Tech Bootcamp Cohort 2.0, QMS2GO has been part of a pre-accelerator program powered by the Climate Tech Bootcamp, OHUB, and Greater New Orleans (GNO) Inc. This initiative aligns with H2TheFuture, a Build Back Better Regional Challenge supported by The Economic Development Administration.
Celebrating Progress and Sustainability
We believe that innovation and sustainability go hand in hand. By supporting QMS2GO, you invest in the future of clean American manufacturing. Let’s celebrate this milestone together and continue building a future where technology drives progress and prosperity for all.
About NETI: The National Energy Technology Institute (NETI) fosters innovation and collaboration in energy-related fields. The Climate Tech Bootcamp is one of NETI’s initiatives aimed at accelerating climate-focused startups.
