Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 352,884 in the last 365 days.

Leia Menstrual Cups Launches New Affiliate Program for Income and Impact

menstrual for low cervix

menstrual for low cervix

menstrual cup low cervix

Leia menstrual cups designed by OB/GYN

Leia Menstrual Cup Low Cervix

Leia Menstrual Cup Low Cervix

SHREVEPORT, LA, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leia introduces its Affiliate Program for individuals seeking additional income and making a positive impact. Open to anyone with a desire for change, the program offers increased commission rates and discounts. Sell 500 products within a year for a paid conference trip or 1,000 for a $5000 bonus. Sell 3,000 products for a VIP experience and 10,000 for a share in the company.

The program offers flexibility, recognition, and skill development through social connections and mentorship. Join now and make a difference. Learn more at https://www.leiacup.com/pages/affiliate-program. Contact info available.

About

Leia’s brand focuses on innovation and bringing solutions to the intimate care segment, one product at a time. Together with our partners, we will be able to make products more sustainable, comfortable, and affordable while solving global and local challenges in the space. We will be happy to establish partnerships with NPO and government agencies, as well as other users of products, to ensure access to such necessities. Or professionals in the space to innovate together.
http://leiacup.com

Onega Ulanova
LA New Product Development Team
+1 305-619-7439
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Leia Menstrual Cups Launches New Affiliate Program for Income and Impact

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.