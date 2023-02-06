Leia Menstrual Cups Launches New Affiliate Program for Income and Impact
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leia introduces its Affiliate Program for individuals seeking additional income and making a positive impact. Open to anyone with a desire for change, the program offers increased commission rates and discounts. Sell 500 products within a year for a paid conference trip or 1,000 for a $5000 bonus. Sell 3,000 products for a VIP experience and 10,000 for a share in the company.
The program offers flexibility, recognition, and skill development through social connections and mentorship. Join now and make a difference. Learn more at https://www.leiacup.com/pages/affiliate-program. Contact info available.
About
Leia’s brand focuses on innovation and bringing solutions to the intimate care segment, one product at a time. Together with our partners, we will be able to make products more sustainable, comfortable, and affordable while solving global and local challenges in the space. We will be happy to establish partnerships with NPO and government agencies, as well as other users of products, to ensure access to such necessities. Or professionals in the space to innovate together.
http://leiacup.com
Onega Ulanova
