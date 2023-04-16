New tools for inventors & entrepreneurs on LA New Product Development Team's website for easier product development

Prototype Cost Calculator - How Much Does it Cost to Make Your Prototype - LA NPDT
LA New Product Development Team unveils tools for inventors & entrepreneurs: course, Development Map, Prototype Calculator, Realizr, Patent & Trademark search.
SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, USA, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the launch of new tools and resources on the LA New Product Development Team's website aimed at helping inventors, entrepreneurs, and product developers navigate the complex world of product development. Our newly added "Tools" section offers a wealth of information, certification opportunities, and valuable resources to guide users from ideation to production.
From Ideation to Production: A Quick Guide to Developing a Physical Product
Our comprehensive course, "From Ideation to Production: A Quick Guide to Developing a Physical Product," provides an in-depth understanding of the product development process. It covers everything from idea generation and market research to design, prototyping, manufacturing, and marketing.
Access the course here: https://lanpdt.com/from-ideation-to-production-a-quick-guide-to-developing-a-new-product/
Product Development Map and Video
We have also introduced a visually engaging Product Development Map that outlines each stage of the product development journey. The accompanying video explains the map in detail, providing valuable insights for both beginners and seasoned professionals.
View the map and video here: https://lanpdt.life/pdp
Prototype Cost Calculator
Our easy-to-use Prototype Cost Calculator helps users estimate the costs associated with creating a physical product prototype. By entering various parameters, users can gain a better understanding of the financial implications of their projects.
Try the calculator here: https://lanpdt.com/prototype-cost-calculator/
Project Management Tool (request access)
We have partnered with Realizr to offer a project management tool tailored specifically for product development projects.
Request access to this powerful tool and streamline your project management process here: https://realizr.today/
Conduct Patent and Trademark Searches
Our new Patent Public Search and US Trademark Search tools make it easy to conduct patent and trademark searches.
Discover and explore US patents effortlessly with our Patent Public Search tool: https://lanpdt.com/patent-public-search/.
We are confident that these new resources will empower our users to bring their innovative ideas to life. Visit our website today to explore these powerful tools and enhance your product development journey. https://lanpdt.com/
About LA New Product Development Team
LA New Product Development Team is a leading provider of product development services, based in Shreveport, Louisiana. We help inventors, entrepreneurs, and businesses bring their ideas to life. Our team of experienced professionals offers a comprehensive suite of services, including idea generation, market research, design, prototyping, manufacturing, and marketing. Our mission is to make the product development process accessible and efficient for everyone.
For more information, please contact:
Onega Ulanova
Partner, Business Development
LA New Product Development Team
+1 305 619 7439
onega@lanpdt.com www.lanpdt.com
