Paul Terry, PhD, and Nico Pronk, PhD, Join the Midwest Health Promotion Conference 2024

Midwest Health Promotion Conference announces Dr. Jessica Grossmeier, Dr. Paul Terry, and Dr. Nico Pronk will be the event's closing keynote expert panel.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 25th is quickly approaching, and HealthSource Solutions is eagerly preparing to host the 25th year of the Midwest Health Promotion Conference. Over the past quarter-century, HealthSource Solutions has witnessed transformative growth in worksite health promotion.

One of the most exciting changes is watching as many organizations are starting to see how important employee health and wellbeing are for their overall success, especially to the bottom line of the organization. The Midwest Health Promotion Conference is a great place for company representatives to share innovative ideas and resources for supporting transformative growth.

Event Speakers

We’ve previously shared that we’re thrilled to kick off the event with international speaker and worksite health promotion expert Jessica Grossmeier, PhD, MPH. Jessica is an award-winning researcher, speaker, and author of Reimagining Workplace Well-being: Fostering a Culture of Purpose, Connection, and Transcendence. Jessica will open the day with her presentation on “Addressing the Heart and Soul of Employee Well-being.”

We’re now excited to share that Dr. Grossmeier will be joined by fellow esteemed colleagues at the event’s closing panel: Dr. Paul Terry and Dr. Nico Pronk. This powerhouse panel of health promotion experts, pioneers, researchers, and innovators offers a unique opportunity to learn from top leaders in the wellness industry. Discussions will cover the remarkable progress the industry has made, highlighting key milestones that have fueled innovation and exploring the momentum of expectations for the future. This session offers an insider’s view into the history of health promotions, as well as a chance to hear from industry leaders and envision the exciting possibilities ahead.

Paul Terry, PhD

Dr. Terry is a Senior Fellow with the Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO) and Editor in Chief of the American Journal of Health Promotion. Paul has held leadership roles as CEO of HERO, President and CEO at StayWell Health Management, and before StayWell, Paul served as President and CEO at the Park Nicollet Institute. He earned his PhD from the University of Minnesota and his Master’s from Minnesota State University at Mankato, where he was given the Distinguished Alumni Humanitarian Award.

Nico Pronk, PhD

Dr. Pronk is the President of HealthPartners Institute and the Chief Science Officer. Nico is widely published in both scientific and practice literature and is an international speaker on population health and wellbeing. Dr. Pronk was confirmed by the White House to serve as co-chair of the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services’ Advisory Committee on National Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Objectives for the year 2030 (aka “Healthy People 2030”). Dr. Pronk’s work is focused on connecting evidence of effectiveness with practical applications of programs and practices, policies, and systems that measurably improve population health and wellbeing.

Join us as these experts share the past, present, and future of employee wellbeing!

