GEORGIA, June 17 - Atlanta – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment and re-appointment of the following 30 Georgians to various state boards, authorities, and commissions.

Comprehensive Health Coverage Commission

Caylee Noggle is the President and CEO of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA). Prior to joining GHA, she served for nearly 20 years for the State of Georgia in various leadership capacities, most recently as the Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH), the state’s lead Medicaid and health planning agency. Prior to this role, she was the Chief Management Officer and Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. Her tenure in state government spanned several state agencies, offices, and policy areas, including education, economic development, natural resources, transportation, criminal justice, and healthcare. She played a central role in the state’s COVID-19 operational response, coordinating staffing augmentation for healthcare facilities statewide, facilitating the Alternate Care Facility at the Georgia World Congress Center, and leading cross-agency efforts to plan and deploy vaccination and testing sites across the state. During her time at DCH, she led efforts to implement new Directed Payment Programs that secured over $1 billion in new funding for hospitals around the state. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Georgia Lottery Corporation, an Honorary State Trooper, and a 2022 graduate of Leadership Georgia. She is a past recipient of GASFAA’s Outstanding Service to Students Award and NASPA’s Graduate and Professional Student Award. She holds a bachelor's degree from Millikin University and a master’s degree in college student affairs from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She and her family live in Atlanta and are members of Oak Grove United Methodist Church.

Georgia State Board of Pharmacy

Dean Stone was reappointed.

Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce

James Barber was reappointed.

Georgia Composite Medical Board

David Retterbush has been a general surgeon for over 30 years with interests in broad-based general surgery and an emphasis on breast, laparoscopic, oncologic, and endoscopic procedures. Retterbush is on staff at South Georgia Medical Center and Smith Northview Hospital in Valdosta, Georgia. He has held numerous leadership positions, including Chief of Staff, Medical Director, Chairman of the Department of Surgery, and Chief of General Surgery.

Bona Fide Coin Operated Amusement Machine Operator Advisory Board

Greg Woolard serves on the Board of Directors of Arc Gaming and Technologies, formerly Lucky Bucks. Woolard began working in the family convenience store business in 1990 and became CEO in 1998. During his tenure as CEO, his expansion efforts took the company from 24 locations to 42 locations by 2018 when his family sold their business. Additionally, Woolard is the owner and president of Baldinos USA, which currently has 17 franchised locations, with 6 new locations opening in the summer of 2024 and early in 2025. He currently sits on the Board of Directors at South Georgia Bank in Glennville, Georgia. Woolard served 10 years on the Board of Directors for the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores, serving one year as Chairman and sitting on numerous committees. For the past 5 years, he has sat on the Georgia Convenience Stores Advisory Board. Woolard has also served on the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board of Directors, the University of the South Parents Counsel, and the Pinewood Christian Academy Board of Directors. He and his wife, Angie, have recently formed a non-profit that funds corporate chaplains in businesses. He has been married for 29 years and has one son.

State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors

Regina Young was reappointed.

Andrew Heath serves as the Deputy Chief Engineer over the Divisions of Engineering, Intermodal, and Operations. In this role, he leads three divisions of the department handling a broad range of responsibilities across project preconstruction and roadway operations, as well as other critical programs including transit, rail, and aviation. Heath is a graduate of AASHTO’s National Transportation Leadership Institute and Advanced Transportation Leadership Institute and was named a finalist for the AASHTO Vanguard Award in 2018. Additionally, Heath was named the ITE Georgia Transportation Professional of the Year in 2022. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering from Auburn University and is a licensed professional engineer in the State of Georgia. He and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Atlanta with their two children.

Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission

Jason M. Shepherd is a regulatory analyst and counsel for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia. He also serves as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Kennesaw State University School of Government and International Affairs. Before joining Kaiser, Shepherd was a Senior Project Attorney in the Tort and Environmental Litigation Practice Group at King & Spalding. Additionally, he has served in several roles across state government. Shepherd received his bachelor’s in political science from the University of Georgia, his postgraduate diploma in global business from the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, and his J.D. from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School. He is admitted to practice before the Georgia Court of Appeals, the Georgia Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court of the United States. Shepherd lives in Marietta and has two children.

Georgia Board of Dentistry

Gregory Goggins was reappointed.

State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers

Kelly Kyle Murray was reappointed.

State Board of Registration for Professional Geologists

Maurizio Centis has over thirty years of experience as an environmental geologist. Centis began his career in the environmental consulting arena, and for the last 22 years has worked for the Georgia Environmental Protection Division’s Land Protection Branch. He earned a master’s degree in geology from the University of Urbino, Italy, and has been a registered professional geologist in Georgia since 1998. He and his wife, Carline, have four children and reside in Cobb County.

Atlanta-region Transit Link “ATL” Authority

Steve Brock founded Brock Built Homes in 1984 and continues to serve as its Chief Operating Officer. His company is recognized as one of the premier building companies in the Atlanta area, winning dozens of awards including Professionalism Awards, Obie Awards, the 2008 Homebuilder of the Year, and the 2009 Earth Craft Builder of the Year. He has built over 2,500 homes. Brock also serves as a Life Director on the Board of Directors for the Greater Atlanta Homebuilder’s Association and has been named “Builder at Large.” In 2022, Governor Brian Kemp appointed him to serve on the Board of Directors of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority.

Georgia Tourism Council

Sean Brevick is a senior marketing executive with over 25 years of experience working for global hospitality companies, digital agencies, and advertising technology firms. He currently serves as Vice President of Americas Commercial Marketing and Global Field Marketing for IHG Hotels and Resorts. Brevick earned a bachelor’s in business administration from George Washington University and his MBA from Fordham Gabelli School of Business. He and his wife, Jen, have two children and reside in Cobb County.

James Hutchinson is senior vice president of marketing and promotions for the Georgia Lottery Corporation with more than 30 years of experience in the entertainment, retail, and lottery industries. Through television commercials, branded television specials, NFL and NBA halftime shows, retail-store makeovers, social media events, and statewide talent searches, Hutchinson has had considerable success in elevating sales numbers. His list of accomplishments in both the national and regional marketing arena include two Emmy awards, numerous Addys, Radio Mercury Awards, Tellys, Lottery industry awards, and the coveted title of “Marketer of the Year” by the American Marketing Association. Previously, he led marketing for The Athlete’s Foot stores, a chain of over 1,000 athletic footwear and apparel stores, both domestic and international. In 1997, he joined Walt Disney World’s management team to create marketing programs for corporate alliance partners. Hutchinson later joined the development and launch team of Disney’s Wide World of Sports, now called ESPN Wide World of Sports. He went on to develop corporate partnerships for Disney. Prior to joining the Georgia Lottery, James served as chief marketing officer for the Florida Lottery. Hutchinson graduated from the University of Texas with a B.S. degree in advertising.

Mark Williams serves as the Executive Director of the Jekyll Island Authority. Previously, Williams held the role of Commissioner for the Department of Natural Resources where he held an ex-officio position on the Jekyll Island Authority Board. He also served on the boards of the Department of Community Affairs, the Coastal Marshlands and Shore Protection Committees, the Georgia Natural Resources Foundation, the Land Conservation Council, the Sapelo Island Heritage Authority, the Stone Mountain Memorial Association, the Governor’s Water Supply Program Task Force, and the Georgia Aviation Authority. From 2006 to 2010, Williams represented State House District 178 in the Georgia General Assembly. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Georgia College and State University and is a former high school teacher and football coach. He is also a veteran of the Army National Guard. Williams and his wife, Pam, have two daughters.

Upper Oconee Regional Water Planning Council

Chris Yancey serves as Director of Barrow County Public Works. His responsibilities include long-term strategic planning, financial projections for projects and capital improvements, and management of operations within the Public Works Department. Yancey has 40 years of professional experience at all levels of water management. He holds Class 1 Georgia licenses in water and wastewater treatment, along with graduate certifications for Public Works Management from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Tina, have one daughter and reside in Monroe.

Tennessee Valley Authority Regional Resource Stewardship Council

Will Nelson was reappointed.

State Board of Examiners of Psychologists

Emily W. Burton was reappointed.

Board of Human Services

Douglas R. Aldridge, Jr. is a Private Wealth Financial Advisor and President of the Aldridge Private Wealth Management Group. Aldridge has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors (2022), Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State (2019), and Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors (2018). He has over 20 years of experience in financial services, working at a variety of firms, including Morgan Stanley, the floor of the NYSE, and a boutique Estate Planning firm located overseas. He and his wife are passionate about child welfare, and have volunteered through the Safe Families division of Bethany Christian Services and Families First over the years. Aldridge also serves on the boards of Families First and Wild Fern Ranch. In 2022, Aldridge was appointed by Governor Kemp to serve on the Board of Regents for the University System of Georgia. He and his wife, Grace, have six children and are members of Southside Church in Newnan and Chattahoochee Hills, where Aldridge started and led multiple small ministry groups. He graduated with honors from Washington & Lee University with degrees in Spanish and Economics, and he has an MBA from Emory.

Board of Public Safety

Susan K. Treadaway was reappointed.

Board of Directors of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority

Kirk Fjelstul is counsel at Smith Gambrell and Russell, LLP (SGR), where he works with businesses and public entities to secure a variety of entitlements required in the land development process. He is also an adjunct professor at Georgia State University Law School, teaching a class in state and local government law. Prior to practicing with SGR, Fjelstul served as Chief Counsel for the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority, and eventually as its Deputy Executive Director and Acting Executive Director. Fjelstul later directed strategic programs for the State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA), including the operation of the Georgia Transportation Infrastructure Bank. After leaving SRTA, he was appointed Executive Director of the Three Rivers Regional Commission, where he led the development of their first strategic plan and local governments in litigation. He also represented clients on large development projects, such as Perimeter Summit. Fjelstul and his wife, Suzanne, have three children and reside in DeKalb County.

Chris Schoen is a partner at Greenstone Properties Inc. Schoen has worked in the real estate industry for over 30 years, concentrating most of his experience on the development, leasing, and management process. Prior to Greenstone, he was the CEO of Barry Real Estate Companies and previously worked with world-renowned architect John Portman. Schoen is a graduate of the architectural program at Auburn University. He and his wife, Scottie, have four children and reside in Atlanta.

Board of Trustees of the Georgia Judicial Retirement System

Holly W. Veal is a Superior Court judge in Henry County. She was appointed to the bench by former Governor Nathan Deal in 2018. Veal, who was later elected to the seat, holds the distinction of being the first African American to be elected judge in Henry County. She was also the first woman to serve on the court. Prior to her appointment, Veal briefly served as a part-time judge for the Henry County Magistrate Court. Before that, she spent six years as the owner of her private practice, the Veal Law Firm, P.C. Over the course of her legal career, Veal also served as an assistant public defender, assistant district attorney, senior assistant district attorney, and as a senior assistant solicitor with the Henry County Solicitor General’s Office. She has served on the State Bar of Georgia’s Formal Advisory Opinion Board and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Hands of Hope Clinic. Governor Brian Kemp appointed Veal to serve as a member of the Judicial Nominating Commission. Veal and her husband, Lindsey, have two children and reside in McDonough, Georgia.

State Workforce Development Board

Keith Brady is the Mayor of the City of Newnan. He also serves on the Downtown Development Authority. Brady has been actively involved in various local and statewide organizations and was instrumental in the organization of the Newnan Boys and Girls Club in 1998. He also previously served as president of the Georgia Municipal Association and on the Board of Trustees for the Association’s Retirement and Insurance Fund for 14 years. He served for 20 years on the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia Board and enjoyed a term as chairman. Brady and his wife, Katie have two children and are active members of Central Baptist Church in downtown Newnan.

Georgia Student Finance Commission Board of Commissioners

Faison Middleton was reappointed.

Edward Pease will now serve as the Seventh Congressional District Representative.

Linwood “Thad” Thompson, IV will now serve as the Fourth Congressional District Representative.

John D. Loud is the president of LOUD Security Systems, Inc. and built a thriving business from inception to a 6-million-dollar company with over 60 employees and almost 10,000 customers in Cobb County, metro Atlanta, and 20 other states. Loud holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Kenyon College. He has two children and resides in Cobb County.

Narasimhulu Neelagaru currently serves as Chairman of the Board and sole shareholder of Quantum National Bank. He has also built a highly respected medical practice as a board-certified Cardiologist. He earned his medical degree in southern India and then completed his residency in New York and Fellowship in Connecticut before transferring to Wisconsin, where he became President of the Multi-Specialty Neillsville Clinic and Chief of Staff at Neillsville Hospital. Neel continued his medical practice at Northridge Medical Center, where he also served as Chief of Staff. He then worked with Georgia Baptist Hospital and Emory Midtown before affiliating with Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Recognizing the absence of an Indian-owned banking business in Georgia, Neel leveraged his financial administration and bank board experience to assemble initial investors for Quantum and has provided leadership for banking operations and small business investment since inception. In 2017, he sold his medical practice to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and continued to serve as Founding Chairman at Quantum. Neel has served on the Board of Directors for CIGNA Health Spring Insurance Company, the Athens Area Coalition of Physicians, the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Community Bankers Association of Georgia. He also serves as Vice Chair of the Executive Board and Community Coordinator under International Development for the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce (IAICC) as well as Chairman of the IAICC SE Region. He has been a member of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin since 1979 and has served as President of the Georgia Association of Physicians of Indian Origin.

James C. Weidner is an attorney practicing at Oliver and Weidner, LLC Attorneys at Law. Weidner graduated cum laude from the State University of New York at Buffalo with a joint degree in history and political science. Weidner is also a graduate of Georgia State University’s College of Law. He has been elected to the Habersham County Board of Education and was appointed to the Board of Directors of Georgia Superior Court Clerks' Cooperative Authority by Governor Nathan Deal.