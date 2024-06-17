Summertime Fun at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

CANADA, June 17 - Released on June 17, 2024

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum is gearing up for another busy summer with new programing and activities for everyone to enjoy.

"With world-class exhibits, interactive displays and fun filled activities, the Royal Saskatchewan Museum is the perfect summer destination for visitors of all ages," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Whether it is fan-favourites like Scotty, the World's Largest T.rex, or the Home Gallery, there is always an adventure waiting around the next corner."

Some of the activities and exhibits to explore at the museum include:

National Indigenous Peoples Day - Friday, June 21 (1pm to 4pm)

Help celebrate and recognize the unique heritage, diverse cultures and contributions of Indigenous Peoples in our province.

Take a self-guided tour through the First Nations Gallery or take part in activity stations in and around the museum including atlatl throwing, a scavenger hunt, buffalo supermarket touch table and archaeology table.

Learn more about our new Indigenous Cultural Heritage Collection website, the museum's collection, shared stewardship and more.

SaskTel Be Kind Online Learning Lab

Located on the upper level in the Life Science Gallery, the Learning Lab is a hands-on space to explore through touch tables, microscopes and educator-led activities with new themes and activities throughout the summer.

Trash Talking - July 4-15 (1:30 to 3:30pm)

Explore how animals adapt to the garbage generated by human beings and learn how YOU can be the positive change!

In the Zone - July 19-28 (1:30 to 3:30pm)

Play the Ecozone Game to learn about the unique ecozones of Saskatchewan and the species that call them home.

Born To Run - July 30-August 12 (1:30 to 3:30pm)

The story of Pronghorn in Saskatchewan goes back millions of years. From traditional ways of hunting by Indigenous people to current ecology, explore this speedy animal.

Be The Scientist - August 16-September 2 (1:30 to 3:30pm)

Which museum scientist do you want to be? Try your hand at being a biologist, paleontologist, or archaeologist by exploring fossils, insects, artifacts and more.

Field Station

Visit the Field Station located on the lower level in the Earth Science Gallery. Explore specimens, fossils and play the Family Tree Game to test your knowledge of how organisms are related. Explore different species throughout the summer.

The Field Station program will be available on weekends in July and August from 10am to 12pm.

Weevil's World - July 16-18, Aug 13-15 and Aug 28 (2:00pm)

Help the world's tiniest entomologist tackle one of the museum's biggest mysteries. From the stage in the auditorium, Weevil takes you under their wing to explore the world of insects.

Are you ready to become a certified-junior-part-time-entomologist? We're buzzing with excitement and can't wait to see you there!

Silly Stories - July 15, 29 and August 26 (10:00am)

Join us for storytelling under the trees outside the museum: Tabitha Triceratops Has a Tea Party, Scotty T. rex Gets a Job and Marty Moose's Marvelous Adventure.

This program is for children aged 6-and-under and their caregivers. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your blanket or lawn chair!

Activity will move indoors in inclement weather.

Take a Closer Look Exhibit

Explore the museum's newest exhibit that focuses on tiny invertebrate animals such as insects and spiders and brings them into focus for visitors to see. It features high-quality photographs that give a close-up view of the beauty of Saskatchewan's insects at a size most would not have ever experienced.

The variety of specimens helps to tell interesting stories about their unique biology and anatomy.

To learn more about the Royal Saskatchewan Museum's exhibits, events, programming and world class research, visit: https://royalsaskmuseum.ca/.

