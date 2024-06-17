Governor Abbott Appoints Hord, Stodghill To Public Safety Commission

TEXAS, June 17 - June 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dan Hord and reappointed Steve Stodghill to the Public Safety Commission for terms set to expire on January 1, 2030. The commission oversees the Texas Department of Public Safety, which enforces laws protecting the public safety and provides for the prevention and detection of crime.

Dan Hord of Midland is founder and partner of HEDLOC Investment Company, LP. He is board chair of the Scharbauer Foundation, co-chair of the Executive Campaign Committee for the Young Life Camp LoneHollow Ranch, and member of the Baylor College of Medicine Development Board. Additionally, he is a former member of the Baylor University Board of Regents. Hord received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University.

Steve Stodghill of Dallas is a partner at Winston & Strawn, LLP. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and Dallas Bar Association, research fellow for the Southwestern Legal Foundation, charter member of the Patrick E. Higginbotham American Inn of Court, and a former member of the American Bar Association and Texas Bar Foundation. Additionally, he is a board member of The University of Texas (UT) Harry Ransom Center Advisory Council, UT College of Liberal Arts Advisory Board, UT System Chancellor’s Council, and the Southern Methodist University Meadows School of the Arts Executive Board. He is the former chairman of the American Film Institute National Council and a former member of Boy Scouts of America Circle Ten Council Executive Committee. Stodghill received a Bachelor of Arts from UT Austin and a Juris Doctor from UT Austin School of Law.