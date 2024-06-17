Rocavaka and Tunnel to Towers Foundation Present A Night with Joseph R. Gannascoli of The Sopranos
Rocavaka is thrilled to announce a special event in collaboration with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation: A Night with the one and only Joseph R. Gannascoli from the iconic TV series, The Sopranos. Join us for an exclusive evening at Bourbon Street Rooftop, celebrating good company, exceptional cocktails, and a noble cause.
Event Details:
Thursday, August 1st, 2024
6 - 10 PM EDT
Bourbon Street Rooftop, 40-12 Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY 11361
Experience the perfect blend of elegance and entertainment as you enjoy an open bar, a sumptuous buffet dinner, and a selection of premium products. The night promises excitement with an auction, photo opportunities, and the chance to meet and mingle with Joseph R. Gannascoli and other celebrity guests.
All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, supporting their vital programs for Fallen First Responders, Gold Star Families, Catastrophically Injured Servicemembers, and Veterans facing homelessness.
Rocavaka, renowned for its mission to deliver the finest, smoothest, and most flavorful vodka, is proud to partner with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for this meaningful event. "We believe in giving back to those who have given so much for our country," said Bobby Fallas, CEO at Rocavaka. "This night is not just about enjoyment; it's about honoring and supporting heroes."
Don't miss this unique opportunity to celebrate with fellow fans and contribute to a worthy cause. Secure tickets now and be part of an evening that combines luxury, star power, and philanthropy.
For ticket information and event details, visit Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com and search ROCAVAKA.
About Rocavaka:
Rocavaka is dedicated to bringing to market the finest, smoothest vodka. With a commitment to quality and craftsmanship, Rocavaka stands out as a premium choice for vodka enthusiasts.
About Tunnel to Towers Foundation:
Founded in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation supports our nation’s first responders, military heroes, and their families by providing mortgage-free homes and other services. https://t2t.org/
