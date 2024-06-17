Nathan Applegate Prepares New Release, "Ozark Mountain Night"
Branson, MO Native Pays Tribute to Ozark RootsBRANSON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan Applegate, the rising star originally from the heart of the Ozark entertainment mecca of Branson, Missouri, is set to release his highly anticipated new single "Ozark Mountain Night" on Friday, June 21, 2024. Now living in Nashville, TN, Nathan wrote the song to pay tribute to Applegate's deep roots in the Ozark Mountain region and his profound love for the area's rich cultural heritage.
With a musical pedigree tracing back to his legendary grandmother, LaVergne Haines of "The Shepherd of the Hills" Outdoor Drama fame, Applegate has been honing his craft from a young age. From early performances at Silver Dollar City to starring roles in Branson shows like "Clay Cooper's Country Express" and "Hot Rods and High Heels," he has captivated audiences with his undeniable talent and stage presence.
From the rolling hills of Branson to the neon lights in Nashville, Applegate is ready to unveil "Ozark Mountain Night," a melodic love letter to his Ozark Mountain home. The single was crafted in collaboration with a Grammy-nominated producer renowned for their work with country music icons.
For Applegate, this musical journey transcends personal ambition. In his own words, "This pursuit is an extension of Ozark Mountain Hospitality, a commitment to creating scholarships, building educational venues, and offering an outlet for aspiring talents."
With "Ozark Mountain Night," Applegate aims to establish a lasting legacy that resonates through generations, using his music as a vehicle to give back to the community that shaped him.
The highly anticipated single promises to be a melodious celebration of the Ozark Mountain region's rich cultural tapestry. Applegate's soulful vocals and the song's evocative lyrics are set to transport listeners to the heart of the Ozarks, capturing the essence of its natural beauty, hospitality, and enduring spirit.
Throughout his career, Nathan continues to captivate audiences with a succession of singles, each a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft. A melodious cascade that unveils a mere fraction of the musical brilliance awaiting the world.
In his own words, Nathan declares, “I find myself at the crossroads of a pursuit that transcends personal ambitions. This journey, as grand as it may seem, is rooted in a deeper purpose – a dedication to giving back to my roots, my people. It’s not merely about self-expression, not for me. It’s about the audience, those who grant me the privilege of providing a moment of escapism through music.”
"Ozark Mountain Night" will release on June 21, 2024 across all major streaming platforms, offering a musical journey through the heart of the Ozarks and the soul of one of its most promising talents.
AARON CRISLER
CONDUIT PUBLICITY
email us here