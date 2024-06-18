First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union Announces Intent to Merge with Jay Bee Employees Federal Credit Union
EINPresswire.com/ -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce its intent to merge with Jay Bee Employees Federal Credit Union, enhancing the organization's local community presence. As part of the merger, Jay Bee Federal Credit Union will transition its operations under the First Commonwealth name.
Jay Bee Employees Federal Credit Union currently conducts business out of Bethlehem, PA, and services the employees and families of Just Born, Inc., the creative confectionaries behind Goldenberg's® Peanut Chews®, Hot Tamales®, Mike and Ike®, Peeps®, and Just Born® Jelly Beans. This strategic merger will bring together two organizations with a shared commitment of providing exceptional financial services to their members.
Donna LoStocco, President, and CEO of First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union expressed her excitement about the opportunity stating, "We are delighted to join forces with this fantastic 100+ year old organization that has been a pillar of excellence in the Lehigh Valley. By combining our resources and expertise, we will be able to provide comprehensive banking services to an even wider range of members, ensuring their financial success."
The merger is subject to member and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) regulatory approval.
For more details about the comprehensive services First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union offers, please visit firstcomcu.org.
About First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
First Commonwealth, headquartered in Allentown, PA, is one of the most accomplished and preeminent credit unions serving Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With 14 locations and a top-tier digital banking experience, it serves over 94,000 members and 2,400 companies. Since 1959, First Commonwealth has prioritized growth, innovation, technology, and friendly service. First Commonwealth has 270+ employees and over $1.4 billion in assets, operating as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative embodying purpose-driven values.
Jennifer Weaver
