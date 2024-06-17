IUS Auto, Inc. Hosts New York TechWeek Event on Responsible AI in the Field of Intellectual Property
Panelists and audience discussed opportunities and challenges regarding the usage of AI in IP fieldNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 9th, 2024, IUS Auto, inc., a VC-backed legal tech company focusing on patent law, invited a panel during New York Tech Week to discuss the usage of AI in the field of intellectual property (IP). Notable speakers included the former federal chief judge Hon. Judge Randall R. Radar, leading AI researcher Professor Atlas Wang, and president and CEO of IPWatchdog, Inc. Gene Quinn. The panelists also include experienced patent law practitioners and partners of famous law firms specializing in IP.
The discussion of the panel centered on the current landscape of IP law and ways to responsibly navigate AI within it. Panelists considered the policy concerns in regulating AI in IP practice given the importance of confidentiality in the field. Judge encouraged the IP practitioners to adopt AI “as long as [one takes] precautions… you certainly don’t want to be the last one to use AI.” Additionally, insights were shared on recent cases in the real world that dealt with AI and copyright.
Prof. Wang presented “Decoding Compressed Trust: why one shall confidently trust compressed large language models (LLMs)?” He concluded that local compressed LLMs could solve concerns about data confidentiality that cloud APIs could not fully address, and that LLMs perform as well as bigger or online counterparts; besides, locally run compressed LLMs were cheaper, dependable and more customizable.
Regarding if AI might have inventorship in some cases, Mr. Quinn mentioned that the “hallucination” cases from AI very well proved that AI just used trained data to repeat a pattern without creating anything new, demonstrating that AI should not have inventorship, at least at the current level.
Other topics that were discussed in the panel included the future of LLMs, responsible data storage and model re-training in IP, and a potential rise in litigation if the economy experienced a downturn. Overall, the Tech Week panel held engaging and thought-provoking conversations about the ever-changing developments of AI and its future impact on law, befitting IUS Auto’s mission to transform IP practice through the ethical, responsible use of technology.
IUS Auto, Inc. is a VC-backed AI company. Its investors include Liquid Metal Venture among others.
