Former Chief Judge Randall Rader Joins IUS Auto
EINPresswire.com/ -- IUS Auto is pleased to announce that former Chief Judge Randall R. Rader has joined IUS Auto, Inc.
For over 25 years, Judge Rader has been one of the foremost thought leaders in the field of intellectual property law and jurisprudence. His work as Chief Judge, his publications and his work teaching patent law globally to students, judges and government officials has left an indelible mark on the field of IP law and the protection of IP rights throughout the world. Judge Rader was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit by President George H. W. Bush in 1990 and assumed the duties of Chief Judge on June 1, 2010. He was appointed to the United States Claims Court (now the U. S. Court of Federal Claims) by President Ronald W. Reagan in 1988.
Judge Rader's decision to join IUS Auto, Inc. stems from his strong belief in IUS Auto’s vision of leveraging AI technology securely and confidentiality in patent prosecution, patent search, R&D research and other areas of intellectual property. On his new role with IUS Auto, Judge Rader says: “AI is the future of innovation and can help in every industry, including our IP services industry. It is a joy to participate in improving the future of IP.”
One of the examples of IUS Auto’s AI solutions for the patent legal industry is the recently launched PatRadar (http://www.patradar.com) which uses cutting-edge AI technology to conduct FTO searches and patentability assessments. It offers fast, accurate, and natural language-based patent search inputs that is a game-changer for inventors and attorneys alike. Confidentiality and compliance for PatRadar is a built-in feature, as the search engine is designed to run offline on local PCs. For a limited-time free trial of PatRadar, please visit http://www.patradar.com
Chi Zhang, CEO of IUS Auto, welcomes Judge Rader to IUS Auto: “With great honor, we are thrilled to announce that Chief Judge Randall R. Rader has joined IUS Auto as our newest team member! We are truly privileged to have him join our team, and we look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together.”
About IUS Auto, Inc.:
IUS Auto, Inc. is a startup company dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to improve efficiencies in the field of intellectual property. With a focus on confidentiality and productivity, IUS Auto, Inc. develops high-tech solutions to improve efficiencies in patent drafting (see http://www.juriscriptor.com) and patent searching (see http://www.patradar.com) needs.
Fei Yin
