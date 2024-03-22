IUS Auto Revolutionizes Patent Drafting using Gen AI Offline
EINPresswire.com/ -- IUS Auto, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of Juriscriptor, an innovative patent drafting AI assistant designed to revolutionize the field of intellectual property. Leveraging air-gapped offline generative AI models, Juriscriptor empowers patent attorneys by automating the drafting of patent applications while keeping the client’s information completely offline. With a commitment to protecting data confidentiality and maximizing efficiency, Juriscriptor epitomizes the ethos of "let AI come to your office, instead of data out of your office."
Juriscriptor represents a groundbreaking advancement in patent drafting technology. Unlike the majority of existing AI-based tools that rely on internet connectivity and cloud-based systems, Juriscriptor operates on the local PCs, ensuring the highest level of data confidentiality. By running proprietary Large Language Models (LLMs) on premise, Juriscriptor requires no internet connection, providing users with the utmost data privacy and security. On January 19, 2024, the Florida Bar issued Florida Ethics Opinion 24-1 (Opinion) to provide guidance to its members on the ethical use of AI in the practice of law. The Opinion states that lawyers may use generative AI but must protect the confidentiality of client information. Specifically, the Opinion recommends “that a lawyer obtain the affected client’s informed consent prior to utilizing a third-party generative AI program if the utilization would involve the disclosure of any confidential information.” In sum, a lawyer may ethically utilize generative AI technologies without compromising the confidentiality of client information. IUS Auto, Inc. has developed Juriscriptor to address the priority of confidentiality of client information. More and more IP attorneys are embracing the use of this patent drafting assistant since it was launched in January 2024.
Juriscriptor also increases the transparency of no-retraining of models (for e.g. referring to the models' modification dates). There are plenty of discussions regarding retraining LLM using client’s data, such as the one published in Bloomberg law on Jan 23rd, 2024 (Generative AI Use Poses Threats to Attorney-Client Privilege, by Isabel Gottlieb). Juriscriptor can provide full transparency of no-training of models to the users, who will download and manage the models on their own PCs.
Juriscriptor, along with other innovative products developed by IUS Auto, Inc., is currently patent pending.
"At IUS Auto, Inc., we are committed to empowering patent attorneys and innovators with cutting-edge technology," said Chi Zhang, CEO at IUS Auto, Inc. "Juriscriptor, among other products of ours, represents the culmination of years of research and development, and we are thrilled to bring this revolutionary AI patent drafting assistant to the market. With its offline operation, human-like workflow and enhanced productivity, Juriscriptor is poised to transform the way patent applications are drafted."
Juriscriptor is now available for free demo and free trial at http://www.iusauto.com. For more information about Juriscriptor and its features, please visit http://www.Juriscriptor.com.
About IUS Auto, Inc.:
IUS Auto, Inc. is a startup company dedicated to harnessing the power of AI to improve efficiencies in the field of intellectual property. With a focus on confidentiality and productivity, IUS Auto, Inc. develops high-tech solutions to streamline patent drafting and searching processes.
fei.yin@iusauto.com