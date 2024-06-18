Luxe Brands' Founder and CEO Wins Ernst + Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Founder + CEO of parent company to La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection, Luxe Redux Bridal, and Ohio Bridal Outlet, Lindsay Fork, received the award last week!COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsay Fork
Luxe Brands, LLC
jamie@luxebridalllc.com
Luxe Brands’ Founder + CEO Wins Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award
Founder + CEO of Luxe Brands, Lindsay Fork, has received the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for the East Central Region. Lindsay was among nine winners from the group of 29 finalists. ‘Entrepreneur of the Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally. This program honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit’, shares the Ernst and Young team about the award.
Luxe Brands is the parent company to La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection, Luxe Redux Bridal (who just announced their new location in Nashville, opening in July) and most recently, Ohio Bridal Outlet. Their company offers a variety of ways for the modern bride to shop, from traditional, special-order at La Jeune Mariee, to off-the-rack + e-commerce at Luxe Redux, to deeply discounted gowns at the Ohio Bridal Outlet.
"I am beyond honored to have been recognized as a winner in the East Central region. This award truly came as a shock, as I was already beyond blessed to have been a finalist. The people I have met along this journey at Ernst and Young and the fellow award recipients are incredibly inspirational. The entire team at Luxe Brands deserves the recognition for this award. We got here together and I am excited to see how we continue to grow", Lindsay shared about her win.
Luxe Brands’ number one goal is to deliver brides an unparalleled experience regardless of budget or style. It strives to give all of its brides’ boundless inspiration, and they’re not stopping there. Lindsay will go on to compete for the EY National Entrepreneur of the Year Award in November at the Strategic Growth Forum - the country’s most prestigious gathering for CEOs and high-growth entrepreneurs. The forum will conclude with the national award celebration of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year.
Follow @luxebrandsllc.co, @lajeunemariee, @luxereduxbridal, and @ohiobridaloutlet for updates.
About Luxe Brands
Luxe Brands, LLC is a bridal fashion company with multi-line offerings and brands for all brides. From La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection, a luxury designer, special order boutique, located in Columbus, Ohio, to “luxury for less” with multi-unit Luxe Redux Bridal, and now the addition of the Ohio Bridal Outlet, the company caters to serve all brides.
Jamie Hemperly
Luxe Brands
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram