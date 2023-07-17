Submit Release
La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection Brings Luxury Gowns to Grandview

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In her brands’ hometown of Columbus, Ohio, Founder and CEO Lindsay Fork has purchased a new location to expand her enterprise and further enrich the La Jeune Mariee customer experience.

By the end of August 2023, La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection will grace 1133 Goodale Boulevard with their stunning selection of designer gowns and a shopping experience that manifests inclusive luxury.

Its previous location, 139 East Main Street, will serve as the new flagship of Luxe Redux Bridal, Fork’s designer sample gown boutique.

Meanwhile, Fork will convert 642 North High Street from a Luxe Redux location to the future home of Luxe Brands.

“No detail was left undecided in the new space. I remember moving from 800 square feet in Worthington ten years ago to 139 East Main, and it felt magical. This move is just as special and I hope brides and their guests feel the same,” says Fork. “Our team will effectively communicate logistics to all of our brides so new appointments and Meet the Gown appointments are scheduled appropriately.”

Thanks to outstanding work by Axis Construction, GRAD Architects, and Double Knot Home, the location updates will set the stage for a new and elevated way to say “yes” to your once in a lifetime gown.

About Luxe Bridal, LLC
Luxe Bridal offers the ultimate bridal shopping experience with two different concepts. Brides from all backgrounds can shop their curated collection of special order or off-the-rack wedding dresses online, enjoy an appointment with a stylist in one of their eight boutique locations, or try gowns on at home through “Luxe in a Box.” With a growing selection of plus-size gowns, and a wide price range of under $1,000 to over $15,000, their ever-evolving selection of gowns truly caters to every bride. Luxe Bridal collections feature top designers, including Vera Wang, Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Made With Love, Watters, Monique Lhuillier, and many more.

For more information about store locations, inventory, and services, visit https://luxereduxbridal.com/ or https://lajeunemariee.com/.

Alexa Yarborough
Luxe Bridal, LLC
+1 614-754-8116
alexa@luxebridalllc.com
