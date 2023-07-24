Luxe Bridal, LLC Expands Internal Marketing Team
Company fills two leadership roles to prepare for future development
This team’s individual talents and collaborative energy is exhilarating. The growth of our marketing team will set the stage for expansion.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and CEO Lindsay Fork announces an exciting next chapter for her companies, La Jeune Mariee and Luxe Redux Bridal.
Victoria Tate, a twelve-year veteran in the bridal industry, will serve as Director of Marketing. Preceding this development, Tate owned a successful digital marketing firm and a sought-after wedding photography enterprise.
Michelle Hodges will serve as Social Media Manager. Previously, Hodges was a social media strategist, assistant wedding photographer, and occupational therapist.
“I am ecstatic about Victoria and Michelle joining Alexa, Mary and me to bring fresh ideas and overall strategy to our current marketing efforts,” says Fork. “This team’s individual talents and collaborative energy is exhilarating. The growth of our marketing team will set the stage for expansion.”
Those ideas and the newly-strengthened marketing team will fuel fresh collaborations with strategic partners, establish new retail locations and enterprises, and boost the overall growth strategy for Luxe Bridal’s ecommerce channel and brick-and-mortar boutiques.
About Luxe Bridal, LLC
Luxe Bridal offers the ultimate bridal shopping experience with two different concepts. Brides from all backgrounds can shop their curated collection of special order or off-the-rack wedding dresses online, enjoy an appointment with a stylist in one of their eight boutique locations, or try gowns on at home through “Luxe in a Box.” With a growing selection of plus-size gowns, and a wide price range of under $1,000 to over $15,000, their ever-evolving selection of gowns truly cater to every bride. Luxe Bridal collections feature top designers, including Vera Wang, Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Made With Love, Watters, Monique Lhuillier, and many more.
For more information about store locations, inventory, and services, visit https://luxereduxbridal.com/ or https://lajeunemariee.com/.
