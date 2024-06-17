Procurement for Kamloops cancer centre moves to next stage

CANADA, June 17 - Interior Health and BC Cancer have invited two qualified teams to participate in the request for proposals (RFP) stage to design and build the new BC Cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital.

“Four months ago, we said the short list of the request for qualifications for the new Kamloops cancer centre would be ready in June and it is,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “I’m pleased that the procurement phase for this project is proceeding to the next stage and people in Kamloops and Thompson Cariboo area will be one step closer to having cutting-edge, comprehensive cancer care and treatment that’s close to home.”

After evaluating the request for qualification submissions, two teams have been selected to participate in the RFP: EllisDon Corporation, and PCL Constructors Westcoast Inc.

Following the evaluation of RFP submissions, Interior Health and BC Cancer will choose the project’s design-build team. It is expected the team will be chosen by May 2025, with construction beginning summer 2025.

“As we move through the procurement process for the new Kamloops cancer centre, we are another step closer to starting construction,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “Together with BC Cancer, we are looking forward to bringing expanded cancer services to patients and their families in a new modern space.”

The new Kamloops cancer centre will be a five-storey facility built on the Westlands site on the hospital campus. There will be space for radiation treatment, radiation-therapy planning, including a CT simulator, an outpatient ambulatory-care unit, including 10 exam rooms, and two consultation rooms for radiation-therapy services, an additional MRI suite, and patient arrival and check-in areas.

“Today marks an important step forward in enhancing cancer services in the region,” said Dr. Kim Nguyen Chi, executive vice-president and chief medical officer, BC Cancer. “The new BC Cancer centre at Royal Inland Hospital will provide high-quality, accessible, and life-saving care to patients facing cancer, and uphold our commitment to Indigenous cultural safety.”

The centre will have three linear accelerator vaults. These heavy, concrete structures contain radiation equipment used for cancer-patient treatment.

In collaboration with Indigenous partners, there will also be a sacred space for patients, caregivers and staff, with features to support traditional ceremonies.

A new 470-stall parkade will also be built as part of the centre.

In addition, upgrades to the hospital to expand cancer care have been approved, which include updating and expanding the pharmacy, and relocation and expansion of the community oncology network clinic from the eighth floor to the main floor, with more space and improved access.

Cancer care delivered through the clinic includes oral and intravenous cancer treatment, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and hormonal therapy. The clinic also provides initial consultation and treatment planning with a medical oncologist, supportive care, followup care and patient education.

“Our government has made unprecedented investments to expand cancer services across the province to meet the increased demand as the population grows and ages rapidly and more people will be diagnosed with cancer,” Dix said.

The new Kamloops cancer centre project budget is $359 million, shared between the provincial government and the Thompson Regional Hospital District.

It is a part of the 10-year B.C. Cancer Action Plan, which outlines actionable steps to better prevent, detect and treat cancers, delivering improved care for people facing cancer now, while preparing for growing needs.