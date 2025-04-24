B.C. supports land stewardship at Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes Park

CANADA, April 24 - A temporary closure will take place at Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes Park to provide time and space for members of the Líl̓wat Nation and N͛Quatqua to reconnect with the land and carry out cultural and spiritual practices.

Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes Park has become one of the busiest parks in the province. As more people go to the park, there is a need for enhanced visitor-use management, ensuring the park is not degraded by heavy use.

Temporary closures to the park for recreational visitors will occur from April 25 until May 16, 2025. Beginning Saturday, May 17, adults and youth older than 12 will require a free day-use pass to visit the park.

Since 2021, day-use passes have been used at Pipi7íyekw/Joffre Lakes to ensure adequate and safe parking, and provide a more enjoyable, less crowded experience. The passes can be reserved online at 7 a.m., two days before a planned visit, here: https://reserve.bcparks.ca/dayuse/

Visitors should note there might be snow in the park and parking lot.

The park is collaboratively managed with Líl̓wat Nation and N’Quatqua with the primary goal of maintaining the natural environment, and so the Nations can continue their cultural practices on their territory. Since 2018, BC Parks, N’Quatqua and Lil’wat Nation have collaborated through a technical working group to implement the joint Pipi7iyekw/Joffre Lakes Park Visitor Use Management Strategy.

As in previous years, more temporary closures are anticipated this season. The temporary closures are intended to respect the Nations’ need for space and privacy to practise cultural activities, while ensuring opportunities for people to use the park. The closure dates will be publicly posted as soon as possible.

Reservable dates for backcountry camping at Upper Joffre Lake will also be provided shortly. Before visiting the park, check the park website for updates about day-use passes and camping reservations, as well as here: https://bcparks.ca/

For more information about day-use passes this summer, visit: https://bcparks.ca/reservations/day-use-passes/