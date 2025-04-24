Support helps B.C. tree-fruit growers protect orchards, businesses

CANADA, April 24 - B.C.’s tree-fruit growers are working on new projects to help protect their harvests from extreme weather and ensure there is a sustainable supply of local cherries, peaches, apples and other tree fruits this year and in future years.

“Earlier this spring, I visited the Okanagan to meet with growers. Many of them spoke about the challenge of a changing climate that has impacted their livelihoods and affected local food security,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Extreme weather events are a major concern, and this investment will help farmers install much-needed equipment to protect their orchards and the delicious, quality fruit British Columbians rely on and enjoy.”

The $5-million Tree Fruit Climate Resiliency program is supporting 67 projects in the Okanagan and the Kootenay regions. Tree-fruit growers are using the funding to buy equipment such as wind machines, energy-efficient heaters and cooling systems to protect orchards from extreme cold and heat. One grower is purchasing hail netting to keep fruit trees and crops safe from damage.

“Working together with the B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association and the B.C. Cherry Association has been crucial in developing a robust response to support our province’s dedicated tree-fruit growers. They have faced numerous challenges over the past few years,” said Harwinder Sandhu, parliamentary secretary for agriculture and MLA for Vernon-Lumby. “I know from my visits to orchards and meetings with growers how much these projects can help, and I am excited to see growers using this technology to protect their crops and increase production of the renowned Okanagan fruit that B.C. takes pride in.”

These projects will protect nearly 360 hectares (887 acres) of orchards in B.C., helping mitigate extreme weather effects on the tree-fruit sector. The projects will be complete by March 2027.

“The B.C. Cherry Association was very pleased to see the high uptake by industry in this program. After five consecutive years of extreme climate events, we needed to take a proactive approach,” said Sukhpaul Bal, president, B.C. Cherry Association. “The Tree Fruit Climate Resiliency program allows growers to make investments in their farms to better protect against future events, and we look forward to building on the success of the program to ensure the long-term sustainability of the cherry sector.”

The Tree Fruit Climate Resiliency program was developed with input from the B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association and the B.C. Cherry Association as part of government’s efforts to help tree-fruit growers through challenges.

“We are grateful to the government for their support through this program. The overwhelming response, with the program being oversubscribed within just 20 hours, clearly demonstrates the significant need within our industry,” said Deep Brar, vice-president, B.C. Fruit Growers’ Association, and a tree-fruit grower. “We sincerely appreciate the efforts in supporting the tree-fruit industry, and as we move forward, we hope for even more support to continue addressing the challenges we face and to ensure the sustainability and growth of our sector.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the opening of the Tree Fruit Climate Resiliency program, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2025AF0002-000049

