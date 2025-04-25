More, better home-care supports coming for B.C. seniors

CANADA, April 25 - Lisa Beare, MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows –

“The Therapeutic Activation Program for Seniors, or TAPS as it’s better known, offers seniors with a variety of activities, nutritious meals and social interactions. The program offers an opportunity for seniors to build friendships and reduce feelings of loneliness and is a welcome addition to our community.”

Michael McKnight, president and CEO, United Way BC –

“As the population of older adults in B.C. continues to grow, this powerful investment by the Province helps seniors remain active, connected and engaged in their communities. This stable funding is critical for United Way BC to expand and deliver the vital services that empower seniors to live dignified, independent lives in their own homes, and we’re proud to be a trusted partner in the work.”

Myrna, beneficiary, Better at Home program –

“Better at Home provided a connection for me beyond the services. That’s important for all seniors, especially when we hear a lot about the loneliness epidemic. I think we get neglected sometimes, but with these services, there’s a connection if you’re alone and not an outgoing person.”

Amber Knapman, community connector, United Way BC’s Healthy Aging program in Nanaimo –

“I’ve observed joy, lightness and hope emanating from seniors following a social prescribed activity. After being isolated for so long, these moments signify a newfound opportunity for older adults to build meaningful connections within community.”

Dan Levitt, B.C.’s seniors advocate –

“Many seniors and community-based seniors’ service providers have told me time and again how much they value the programs delivered by United Way BC, the Better at Home program in particular. However, many people found themselves on lengthy wait lists or the services weren’t offered in their community. I’m hopeful this multi-year, increased funding will provide the stability many organizations were seeking and help ensure more B.C. seniors can get the services needed to support healthy aging at home and close to loved ones.”