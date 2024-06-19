AWARD-WINNING AUTHOR RICHARD V. BATTLE’S NEW BOOK 'AmeriCANS Who Made America' IS AVAILABLE NOW
Award-winning author Richard V. Battle’s new book, “AmeriCANS Who Made America,” released worldwide June 18th, 2024, by Headline Books.
By learning about the incredible challenges/triumphs of these historical figures, young readers can find the motivation to overcome their own obstacles and contribute positively to their communities.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you ready to become an AmeriCAN of this generation? Don’t Run From History; Learn From It, and Then Make It!
— Richard V. Battle
From the very first page of award-winning author Richard V. Battle’s new book, “AmeriCANS Who Made America,” released worldwide June 18th, 2024, by Headline Books, readers will be inspired by the AmeriCAN-do spirit of the real people who forged our great country!
Rather than run from or try to eliminate America’s complex past, ‘AmeriCANS Who Made America’ is a captivating account that chronicles the lives and achievements of some of the remarkable men and women who laid the foundation of the United States in the 18th century.
This inspirational account focus on the personal stories and enduring legacies of the visionaries, revolutionaries, and everyday heroes who helped shape the nation. Designed to resonate with young adults, Battle hopes his book will offer role models and a deeper understanding of the American can-do spirit.
The first book in a planned series, “AmeriCANS Who Made America” takes readers on a journey through the formative years of the United States, encouraging readers to draw strength and inspiration from the past, and spotlighting the colorful, imperfect, exciting characters that shaped America and provided a blueprint that still resonates today.
The everyday heroes profiled are AmeriCANs from all walks of life and have positively benefited both present and future Americans with their actions.
Key highlights of, “AmeriCANS Who Made America” include:
• In-Depth Biographies: Detailed accounts of 40 influential figures including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross, Paul Revere, and many more that exemplify the AmeriCAN-do spirit.
• Historical Context: Rich background information that situates each individual's contributions within the broader landscape of 18th-century America.
• Inspirational Narratives: Compelling stories of perseverance, innovation, and leadership along with 245 motivational and inspirational quotations that resonate with readers of all ages.
• Engaging Illustrations: 50 beautifully crafted illustrations portraying historical events and personalities.
"By learning about the incredible challenges and triumphs of these historical figures, young readers can find the motivation to overcome their own obstacles and contribute positively to their communities," said Richard V Battle, award-winning author of eleven books. "This book aims to show that with determination and perseverance, anything is possible."
More than a history book, “AmeriCANS Who Made America” is a source of inspiration for anyone seeking to understand the roots of American identity and the enduring values that continue to shape the nation. With its meticulously researched content and engaging storytelling, this book is a must-read for history enthusiasts, educators, and anyone who believes in the power of the human spirit to effect change.
“AmeriCANS Who Made America” is available now on Amazon https://amzn.to/45mtNJC and www.HeadlineBooks.com. Signed, personalized copies can be purchased through the author’s website www.RichardBattle.com.
Reviews for “AmeriCANS Who Made America”
Richard V. Battle has written an inspirational account of the men and women who went before us to shape America in the 18th century. This is a wonderful, empowering read for all ages. As Battle quoted from Chief Pontiac, “We must never stop until we have fulfilled our destiny.”
Salina B Baker, author of The Line of Splendor, A Novel of Nathanael Greene and the American Revolution
Richard V. Battle has done it again. His newest page-turner is a nonstop celebration of everyday people who are heroes of the Republic because they embody the "AmeriCAN-do" spirit that forged our great nation. Be encouraged! Be inspired! Add this new gem to your library. And if you haven't already, check out all of Richard's other books as well.
Tim Tapp, Tapp Into The Truth Author, Talk Show Host
About the Author
Austin Texas-based award-winning author Richard V. Battle has written eleven books, and has been a public speaker on leadership, motivation, faith, sales, and volunteerism for over 30 years. He is an experienced corporate executive and non-profit leader who was appointed by former Texas Governor Rick Perry to serve in advisory councils and is the Master of Ceremonies for the annual Texas State Prayer Breakfast with Governor Greg Abbott.
