Ethoscapes Named #40 on Landscape Management Magazine’s LM150 List for 2024
Achieving Significant Growth and Excellence in Landscaping IndustryHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethoscapes is proud to announce its recognition as the 40th largest landscaping company on the prestigious Landscape Management Magazine's LM150 list for 2024. This accolade reflects Ethoscapes' unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic growth within the landscaping industry.
Ethoscapes has experienced remarkable growth over the past year, driven by its dedication to providing exceptional landscaping services, fostering strong client relationships, and implementing cutting-edge technology and operational practices. From MUDs and HOAs to municipal parks and leading corporate campuses, Ethoscapes' portfolio showcases a diverse range of services, including landscape design, installation, erosion control, maintenance, and more.
This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire Ethoscapes team, whose efforts have propelled the company to new heights.
"We are incredibly honored to be named among the top growing landscaping companies in the country by Landscape Management Magazine," said Manny González, CEO of Ethoscapes. "This recognition is a direct result of our team's dedication, the trust our clients place in us, and our relentless pursuit of excellence. We remain committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the landscaping industry."
The LM150 list, compiled annually by Landscape Management Magazine, ranks the largest landscape companies in the United States based on annual revenue. Being included in this list is a significant milestone, highlighting the companies that are leading the industry in terms of growth, service quality, and overall impact.
Ethoscapes’ impressive growth can also be contributed to Evolution Strategy Partners and its capital investment. While organic growth has been consistently achieved through service excellence, Ethoscapes has also grown by acquiring complementary landscape businesses to strategically offer clients a comprehensive range of services.
"We proudly celebrate this achievement earned by Ethoscapes, which does not just reflect revenue growth; it's about the values they uphold and the standards we collectively set for ourselves to deliver a superior service in the landscaping market," added Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution Strategy Partners. "We are excited about the future and are committed to continuing our trajectory of growth while making a positive impact on the environment and our community."
As Ethoscapes celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company looks forward to building on this success and continuing to provide top-tier landscaping solutions that enhance the beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces.
About Ethoscapes
Ethoscapes, one of the largest landscaping solutions providers in greater Houston, acquires and partners with leading green space businesses to help them sustain and grow in their markets. The company provides the business support operations, investment, and efficiencies to allow landscape care companies to focus on delivering exceptional service to their commercial, municipal, and residential landscaping maintenance, installation, and tree care clients. Its unique partnership model removes the operations bandwidth strain which inhibits the landscaping businesses’ stability and growth potential. Its family of landscaping businesses include Westco Ground Maintenance, Champions Hydro-Lawn, Houston Landscapes Unlimited and Tree60, which combined provides over 700 professionals for over 600 MUDs, HOAs, business parks, municipal parks, and leading corporate campuses. For more information on Ethoscapes, visit: www.ethoscapestx.com.
About Evolution Strategy Partners
Evolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work believes its value-added involvement is only beginning at the time a transaction closes. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on essential businesses, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and has invested $125 million into those sectors in the last four years alone. For more information on Evolution Strategy Partners, please visit: www.evolutionstrategy.com.
About Landscape Management Magazine
Landscape Management, a North Coast Media publication based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been the industry's most trusted information source since 1962. For more than 60 years, Landscape Management has provided real-world solutions — technical and business intel — essential to helping landscape and lawn care companies grow their top and bottom lines. LM150 is proudly sponsored by Aspire Software, John Deere and Weathermatic.
Manny González
Ethoscapes
mgonzalez@ethoscapestx.com