Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Marion County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- FEMA and the State of Arkansas will be opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Summit on Monday, June 17 to provide one-on-one help to Arkansans affected by the May 24-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding.

The center is located at:

Marion County Fairgrounds

513 E Seawell Ave

Summit, AR 72677

The new location joins the present disaster recovery centers at:

Benton County

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Becky Paneitz Student Center, SC 108

1211 SE Eagle Way,

Bentonville, AR 72712

Parking available at 1202 Water Tower Road in the adjacent multi-level parking garage on levels 2 and 3

Boone County

Boone County Government Building

220 N. Arbor Drive

Harrison, AR 72602

All centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Residents in Baxter, Benton, Boone, Fulton, Greene, Madison, Marion and Randolph counties can visit any of these disaster recovery centers to meet with representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, along with many Arkansas departments and other community partners. No appointment is needed to visit a center.

Each center is accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and is equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/.

Additional options when applying include:

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4788. Follow the FEMA Region 6 X account at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.