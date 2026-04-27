FEMA Approves $3.2 Million to Support Hospital Mitigation Project in Puerto Rico

Guaynabo, Puerto Rico — Today, FEMA announced nearly $3.2 million in funding to Puerto Rico for a long-term project that will make local communities more resilient to disasters. This funding is part of the more than $137 million that FEMA announced today for more than 50 projects nationwide. Under DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s leadership, FEMA is working diligently to address the backlog of funding requests. Even 69 days into the current lapse in appropriations, the longest ever in U.S history, DHS and FEMA are delivering resources to states across the country.

FEMA approved funding to Hospital General Castañer, Inc. to fund work that includes the construction of a raised heliport concrete structure adjacent to the facility located in the municipality of Lares. Castañer is a community located at a remote mountainous area in the western side of the island where access can be restricted by landslides after severe rain events.

The existing heliport will be demolished and replaced with a new structure built above the 500-year flood elevation as a mitigation measure to prevent damage during future disasters.

This improvement will allow air ambulance transfers and critical medical supplies deliveries to continue, even when road access to the hospital is blocked due to flooding.

These awards are distributed through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which empowers states, local governments, tribal nations, and territories to complete activities and projects that enhance their resilience.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.