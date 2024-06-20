TTA Recognized as a Top 20 Learning Services Company by Training Industry
TTA, a Certified Women-Owned Business, Awarded Top Learning Services Company for 2024
We are honored to receive this award and grateful for our loyal clients who rely on our incredible training talent and customized training solutions to achieve their goals and drive innovation.”MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TTA, a certified women-owned business, is proud to be recognized as a Top 20 Learning Services Company by Training Industry for 2024, marking our third consecutive year earning this industry distinction. This honor reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in learning and development services.
— Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA
TTA, a pioneer in learning and development talent and training solutions for over 30 years, serves companies ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Organizations rely on us for our comprehensive training solutions, including learning strategy, instructional design, and training delivery to enhance their workforce capabilities and achieve their strategic goals. Our extensive network of highly qualified learning and development talent uses the latest technologies and learning techniques to meet the diverse needs of our clients, supporting their most innovative projects and training endeavors. Our trusted freelance professionals bring years of experience and are dedicated to educating and enhancing the skills of clients worldwide.
Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 and Training Industry Watch List reports on critical sectors of the training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.
Inclusion in the 2024 Training Industry Top 20 Learning Services Companies list was determined by several criteria:
• Breadth and quality of learning services and solutions offered.
• Industry visibility, innovation and overall impact on the learning services market.
• Client representation.
• Business performance and growth.
“The companies chosen for this year’s Top 20 Learning Services list showed an exceptional array of services, offering their clients quality, end-to-end solutions such as content creation, learning technologies, learning strategies, delivery, administrative assistance and more,” said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “With their innovative approach and impact in the learning services corporate training market, these companies can help create the best learning solution for any organization.”
"We are honored to receive this award for three consecutive years,” said Maria Melfa, President and CEO of TTA. “It recognizes the wide range of services we offer and how they enable clients to be more agile and achieve their learning initiatives with on-demand talent. We are thankful for our many loyal and new clients who trust us as their training partner."
In addition to this recognition, TTA has garnered multiple accolades, including Top 20 Outsourcing Company (12 years), Watch List Leadership Training Company (7 years), Top 20 IT and Technology Company (12 years), Top Custom Content Development Company (8 years), and Top Staffing and Temporary Resources Company (1 year), and has received numerous Brandon Hall awards with our clients for innovation.
About TTA – As an award-winning leader in L&D talent and solutions, TTA is recognized globally for its ability to swiftly adapt and effectively support any size or scope of L&D initiatives across various training modalities. With a vast network of on-demand, highly qualified trainers and instructional designers skilled in the latest technologies and learning techniques, TTA enables organizations worldwide to implement critical learning and development programs. For more information about TTA, visit TheTrainingAssociates.com.
About Training Industry, Inc. – TrainingIndustry.com is a leading platform that highlights the latest news, articles, case studies, and best practices within the training industry. It publishes annual Top 20 and Watch List reports across multiple sectors, aiding businesses and training professionals in effectively managing the business of learning.
