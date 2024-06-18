Adore Me Releases Third-Annual ESG Report
Highlights include the Adore Me Sustainability Accelerator, a focus on strategic partnerships, and the importance of scalability and industry-wide change.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adore Me, known for being the first lingerie brand to bring extended sizing across all its categories, a Public Benefit Corporation, and a Certified B Corporation™, today launched its third-annual ESG (environmental, social, and governance) report. The report highlights how the brand is continuing its progress in integrating sustainability into every element of the business while prioritizing strategic partnerships and industry-wide change. The report can be viewed here.
“In recent years, we’ve seen the fashion industry evolve in the face of cycling trends and constantly changing consumer behavior — at a much faster pace than ever before,” said Morgan Hermand, Founder & CEO of Adore Me. “As an organization that exists within this landscape, we know that our industry is at an inflection point. Meaningful change needs to happen now.”
Today’s news follows Adore Me’s recent launch of the Adore Me Sustainability Accelerator (AMSA), a program that pairs Adore Me with carefully selected startups before the deployment of their sustainability-focused technology to help drive more reliable scaling. The program’s cohort includes startups like EverDye, Carbonfact, CommonShare, and Pendulum — which initially engaged with Adore Me to address various segments of its value chain.
Adore Me’s 2023 ESG report highlights include the launch of a formal Eco Design Guide, the implementation of a fabric library to increase governance surrounding raw material selection, year-over-year progress in product-level carbon footprint, an outline of philanthropic efforts, and more.
Environment
As a retailer, Adore Me realizes that the fashion industry is responsible for significant environmental impact, and the team embraces its role in addressing it. The brand continues to make significant improvements upon internal eco design KPIs, including a decrease in emissions and an increase in sustainable manufacturing processes, among others. Adore Me’s efforts regarding climate impact revolve around three workstreams: measuring emissions, prioritizing actions, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Through the efforts within these workstreams, Adore Me’s product-level carbon footprint decreased by 12% compared to its 2021 baseline.
Social
Adore Me is also tracking progress across social responsibility. In the last year, Adore Me prioritized transparent communication and education regarding sustainability efforts with its customers, a complete mapping of its Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers (with a mapping of Tier 3 suppliers in progress), an emphasis on employee engagement, and more. Adore Me has long been a leader in size inclusivity and serves all customers of different sizes, fit needs, backgrounds, and ages while maintaining a consistent price point and standard of quality. Today, the brand works to make sustainable fashion equally as accessible to its customers as size inclusivity.
Governance
In September of 2022, Adore Me became B Corp Certified after becoming a Public Benefit Corporation in 2021. In compliance with B Lab rules, Adore Me is undergoing an expedited recertification process. Adore Me maintains certification status while the B Lab assessment process is ongoing. In order to maintain the highest standards of governance, Adore Me also operates with transparency in mind, which was showcased in 2023 by collaborating with CommonShare to enhance product traceability across its value chain.
The Adore Me team acknowledges that there will always be room for improvement and continues to welcome feedback from readers. This report was prepared using the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, used by 10,000 companies worldwide, as a reference.
About Adore Me
Founded in 2011 as an online lingerie startup, Adore Me has evolved into a DTC lingerie and apparel brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. The brand is transforming the way we shop with a pioneering Home Try-On commerce service, a series of innovation-driven products, and a mission of making sustainable shopping accessible to all, becoming the first Certified B Corporation intimate apparel brand in the U.S.
