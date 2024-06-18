AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces New Silver Sponsors: ProComputers, Virtuozzo and Mattermost
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit stewarding the forever-free, community-owned and governed, open-source enterprise linux operating system AlmaLinux OS, today announced the following organizations as its latest silver-level sponsors:
Mattermost (www.mattermost.com) provides a collaboration hub for mission-critical work that meets nation-state-level security and privacy requirements. Serving enterprise, public sector, national defense, and financial services industries, Mattermost was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
“AlmaLinux's commitment to open-source principles aligns perfectly with our mission to provide secure collaboration to accelerate mission-critical work,” said Jason Blais, VP Program Management at Mattermost. “We're thrilled to support an organization that believes in transparency, close collaboration with their users, and with community-driven development together with customers, partners, end users and open-source contributors.”
ProComputers (www.procomputers.com) provides open-source software bundled into ready-to-launch solutions for use on public clouds. The company aims to create one of the largest available virtual image libraries, encompassing all varieties of applications and tools. Based in Romania, ProComputers has more than 10 years of experience in the sector.
"By leveraging AlmaLinux’s stability, security, and compatibility with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), ProComputers packages various open-source applications and tools into optimized, pre-configured virtual machine images that can be easily deployed on popular public cloud platforms such as AWS EC2 and Microsoft Azure." said Adrian Pascalau, Cloud Architect at ProComputers. "This allows users to quickly set up and run enterprise-grade environments, benefiting from AlmaLinux’s robust performance and the convenience of ready-to-launch images, reducing configuration time and enhancing operational efficiency."
Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides a complete cloud platform, based on OpenStack, that enables Infrastructure and Platform-as-a-Service for CSPs, MSPs, ISVs, and enterprise IT and DevOps teams. Virtuozzo has been innovating in virtualization and cloud for more than 24 years, and is a contributor to numerous open-source projects including OpenVZ, Docker, Kubernetes, CRIU™, KVM, libvirt, QEMU, CNCF and OCI, as well as OpenStack. Virtuozzo is based in Switzerland and powers cloud for 700+ service providers and hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide.
“Open-source technologies like AlmaLinux are the beating heart and the future of all cloud-based IT,” said Virtuozzo CEO, Alex Fine. “At Virtuozzo, we create cloud solutions that leverage open source to enable more flexible, cost-effective and accessible cloud for everyone in the ecosystem – developers, enterprise IT teams, small businesses, end users, and the service providers delivering their cloud services. We already enable easy deployment of certified software stacks and cloud servers based on AlmaLinux, and this new sponsorship will accelerate AlmaLinux adoption in the global Virtuozzo ecosystem.”
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 350 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com