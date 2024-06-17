What is a performing rights society?

A performing rights society is an association or corporation that licenses the public performance of nondramatic musical works on behalf of copyright owners.

Why do performing rights societies have to file with the Colorado Secretary of State?

HB17-1092, "Retail Establishment and Performing Rights", requires performing rights societies to file certain information with our office.

What do performing rights societies have to file?

Performing rights societies are required to annually file:

an electronic copy of each form contract licensing the public performance of musical works to proprietors,

a schedule of royalties collected from proprietors in Colorado, and

the website address for a list of all musical works for which the performing rights society holds a license, which must be updated within 30 business days of any change to the list.

Call us at 303-894-2200, ext. 6432, or email us at Public.PerformingRights@coloradosos.gov for assistance.