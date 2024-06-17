Become a notary

Colorado Secretary of State Printable checklist (PDF) to help you gather all of your documents before you start your filing.

The following documents must be scanned and attached to your application. # File to attach Specific criteria 1 Affirmation (PDF) Signed by you and notarized. 2 ID card What kind of ID card can I use? Make sure that the information on your ID is legible, and that the scan is right-side up. If you have a Colorado issued Part 5 ID card or an out of state driver’s license that is invalid for identification or federal purposes, you must also include a copy of your lawful presence documentation as listed in #3. If you have a Colorado driver's license or ID card (issued by the Dept. of Revenue), you can enter your ID number during the Attachments step instead of scanning and attaching a copy. 3 (For non-US citizens only) Permanent resident card or

Employment Authorization Document (EAD) card Copy of both sides. Make sure that the information on your ID is legible, and that the scan is right-side up. 4 RULONA training certificate

(within 90 days) Notary public training certificate from a state-approved trainer issued within the last 90 days. Certificate must show:

Name of vendor Name of student Course name Date of completion Note stating certificate is only valid for 90 days after issuance Accreditation seal - if training not completed in our office Need to find a training class? This is what our training certificate looks like. If you used a different trainer your certificate will look different. 5 RULONA exam certificate (within 90 days) Notary exam certificate issued by our office within the last 90 days. Do not attach your exam questions and answers. How to get your Notary Exam Certificate Need to take the exam? Tips for attachments You can attach .jpg, .gif, .png, or .tif image files, or PDF files. Multiple files can be uploaded. Combined size of all files must be 4 MB or less. 1 MB = 1024 KB Once your documents are scanned and ready to attach, you can start the filing.