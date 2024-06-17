Become a notary
Printable checklist (PDF) to help you gather all of your documents before you start your filing.
The following documents must be scanned and attached to your application.
|#
|File to attach
|Specific criteria
|1
|Affirmation (PDF)
|Signed by you and notarized.
|2
|ID card
|
What kind of ID card can I use?
Make sure that the information on your ID is legible, and that the scan is right-side up.
If you have a Colorado issued Part 5 ID card or an out of state driver’s license that is invalid for identification or federal purposes, you must also include a copy of your lawful presence documentation as listed in #3.
If you have a Colorado driver's license or ID card (issued by the Dept. of Revenue), you can enter your ID number during the Attachments step instead of scanning and attaching a copy.
|3
|(For non-US citizens only)
Permanent resident card or
|Copy of both sides. Make sure that the information on your ID is legible, and that the scan is right-side up.
|4
|RULONA training certificate
(within 90 days)
|Notary public training certificate from a state-approved trainer issued within the last 90 days.
Certificate must show:
|
This is what our training certificate looks like. If you used a different trainer your certificate will look different.
|5
|RULONA exam certificate (within 90 days)
|
Notary exam certificate issued by our office within the last 90 days.
Do not attach your exam questions and answers.
How to get your Notary Exam Certificate
|
Tips for attachments
You can attach .jpg, .gif, .png, or .tif image files, or PDF files.
Multiple files can be uploaded. Combined size of all files must be 4 MB or less. 1 MB = 1024 KB
Once your documents are scanned and ready to attach, you can start the filing.