Title board

Dani Newsum 2755 S. Locust St. Denver, CO 80222

Dusti Gurule 303 E. 17th Avenue Denver, CO 80203

Status: On ballot in 2024

#89 Right to Abortion* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Michael Fields West Group 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri West Group 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Status: On ballot in 2024

#50 Voter Approval To Retain Additional Property Tax Revenue* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#310 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Vanessa Rutledge 727 E. 16th Ave. Denver, CO 80203 303-618-5851

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-279-6536

Status: Approved for circulation

#287 Repeal Provisions in Open Meetings Law Applicable to Legislative Proceedings* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Candice Stutzriem 8414 Castleford Grove Colorado Springs, CO 80920 703-434-0888

Linda Good 916 E Costilla Way Centennial, CO 80122 720-219-3053

Status: Approved for circulation

#278 Primary Elections for Major Political Parties* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Vanessa Rutledge 727 E. 16th Ave. Denver, CO 80203 303-618-5851

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-279-6536

Status: Approved for circulation

#252 Concerning Voter-Approved Revenue Changes* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Vanessa Rutledge 727 E. 16th Ave. Denver, CO 80203 303-618-5851

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-279-6536

Status: Approved for circulation

#251 Titles for Referred Measures* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Charles Dennis Maes 8 Hastings Drive Pueblo, CO 81001

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203

Status: Approved for circulation

Candice Stutzriem 8414 Castleford Grove Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Linda Good 916 E Costilla Way Centennial, CO 80122

Status: Approved for circulation

#202 Ballot Access Through Caucus and Assembly Process* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Candice Stutzriem 8414 Castleford Grove Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Linda Good 916 E Costilla Way Centennial, CO 80122

Status: Approved for circulation

Vanessa Rutledge 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-618-5851

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-279-6536

Status: Approved for circulation

#183 Limit Regular Legislative Sessions to 90 Days* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Vanessa Rutledge 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-618-5851

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-279-6536

Status: Approved for circulation

Vanessa Rutledge 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-618-5851

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-279-6536

Status: Approved for circulation

Vanessa Rutledge 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-618-5851

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-279-6536

Status: Approved for circulation

#160 Public Athletics Programs for Minors* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Suzanne Taheri C/O West Group 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields C/O West Group 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Status: Approved for circulation

#157 Funding for Law Enforcement* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Isaac Chase 5249 Galley Rd Colorado Springs, CO 80915 isaac@gunsforeveryone.com

Edgar Antillon 8120 Sheridan Blvd C200 Arvada, CO. 80003 edgar@gunsforeveryone.com

Status: Approved for circulation

#147 Criteria for Obtaining Concealed Handgun Permit* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#145 Establish Qualifications and Registration for Veterinary Professional Associate* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#142 Parental Notification of Gender Incongruence* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Suzanne Taheri West Group 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields West Group 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Status: Approved for circulation

#138 School Choice in K-12 Education* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Suzanne Taheri 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Status: Approved for circulation

#112 Concerning Eligibility for Parole* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Suzanne Taheri 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Status: Approved for circulation

#108 Valuation for Assessments* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Owen Alexander Clough c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1219

Jason Bertolacci c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1219

#188 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#175 Prohibit Certain Medical Procedures for Minors* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#300 Valuation for Assessments* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#298 Valuation for Assessments* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#296 Valuation for Assessments* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Steven Ward C/O West Group 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields C/O West Group 6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375 Denver, CO 80111

#286 Limit Length of Legislative Session* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Ed Ramey 225 East 16th Avenue Suite 350 Denver, CO 80203

Scott Wasserman 303 E. 17th Avenue Suite 400 Denver, CO 80203

#269 Adjustment to Nonresidential Assessment Rate for School Funding* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Ed Ramey 225 East 16th Avenue Suite 350 Denver, CO 80203

Scott Wasserman 303 E. 17th Avenue Suite 400 Denver, CO 80203

#261 Dedication of Excess State Revenues for Local Taxing Authorities* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Owen Alexander Clough c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1219

Jason Bertolacci c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1219

#231 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#205 Parental Notification of Gender Incongruence* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Candice Stutzriem 8414 Castleford Grove Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Linda Good 916 E Costilla Way Centennial, CO 80122

#203 Ballot Access Through Party Endorsement* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#197 Elections to Fill Vacancies in the General Assembly* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Vanessa Rutledge 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-618-5851

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-618-5851

Jon Caldara 727 E. 16th Avenue Denver, CO 80203 303-279-6536

Roberta Lynn Moreland c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1100

Charles Dukes c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1100

#136 Timely Reporting of Election Results* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Roberta Lynn Moreland c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1100

Charles Dukes c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1100

#135 Candidate Access to the Primary Election Ballot* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Roberta Lynn Moreland c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1100

Charles Dukes c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1100

#134 Prohibit Use of Vacancy Committees for Vacancies in General Assembly* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Anneliese Steel c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1100

Tom Kim c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP 675 15th Street, Suite 2900 Denver, CO 80202 303-223-1100

#97 Concerning Property Taxes* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#96 Statewide Tax on Luxury Real Property* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Ed Ramey 225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350 Denver, CO 80203 (303) 949-7676

Scott Wasserman 303 E. 17th Avenue, Suite 400 Denver, CO 80203 (303) 297-0456

#95 Local Control of Property Tax Revenues* ▼ Details ▼ Details

#18 School Choice in K-12 Education* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting

West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Steven Ward

West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Agenda & meeting summary

March 15, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that it doesn’t understand the intent of the initiative and is unable to determine if the measure constitutes a single subject. Hearing adjourned 12:26 PM. Petition status Title denied: 3/15/2023

Title board hearing: 3/15/2023

Original text filed with title board: 03/03/2023, 1:59 PM

#23 Charter School Approval* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting

6501 E. Belleview Ave, Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Agenda & meeting summary

April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety. Hearing adjourned 10:48 AM.

Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety. Hearing adjourned 10:48 AM. April 5, 2023 - 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that measure does not constitute a single subject. Hearing adjourned 11:06 AM. Petition status Title denied: 4/05/2023

Title board hearing: 4/05/2023

Original text filed with title board: 3/24/2023, 11:17 AM

#24 Title Board to Set Titles for Statewide Referred Measures* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Jon Caldara

727 E. 16th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

303-279-6536 Hilleary Waters

727 E. 16th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

303-279-6536 Agenda & meeting summary

April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that measure does not constitute a single subject (2-1, Gelender dissented). Hearing adjourned 3:46 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/19/2023

Title board hearing: 4/19/2023

Original text filed with title board: 3/28/2023, 12:38 PM

#26 Definition and Protection of a Living Child* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Angela Eicher

328 Ash Street

Ft Morgan, CO 80701

970-370-3554 Faye Barnhart

20295 CR 28.5

Brush, CO 80723

970-768-6823 Agenda & meeting summary

June 21, 2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 3:13 PM. Petition status Original text filed with title board: 6/07/2023, 9:39 AM

#41 Reduction in Assessment Rates for Certain Properties* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Scott Wasserman

303 E. 17th Avenue, Suite 400

Denver, CO 80203

303-297-0456 Kevin Vick

1500 N. Grant Street

Denver, CO 80203

719-332-8529 Agenda & meeting summary

4/19/2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that measure does not constitute a single subject. Hearing adjourned 2:05 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/19/2023

Title board hearing: 4/19/2023

Original text filed with title board: 4/07/2023, 12:04 PM

#83 Protections for a Living Child* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Angela Eicher

328 Ash Street

Ft Morgan, CO 80701

970-370-3554 Faye Barnhart

20295 CR 28.5

Brush, CO 80723

970-768-6823 Agenda & meeting summary

October 4, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that measure does not constitute a single subject. Hearing adjourned 12:03 PM. Petition status Title denied: 10/04/2023

Title board hearing: 10/04/2023

Original text filed with title board: 9/08/2023, 9:39 AM

#88 Property Taxes* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Jon Caldara

727 E. 16th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

303-279-6536 Ben Murrey

727 E. 16th Avenue

Denver, CO 80203

303-279-6536 Agenda & meeting summary

October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; title setting was denied on the basis that because proposed initiative 2023-2024 #88 amends statute that does not currently exist and may not exist in the future, the Board cannot understand the initiative well enough to state the single subject in the title. Hearing adjourned 1:44 PM. Petition status Title denied: 10/18/2023

Title board hearing: 10/18/2023

Original text filed with title board: 10/06/2023, 2:32 PM

#98 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

December 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:11 PM. Petition status Title denied: 12/20/2023

Title board hearing: 12/20/2023

Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 1:48 PM

#99 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

December 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:17 PM. Petition status Title denied: 12/20/2023

Title board hearing: 12/20/2023

Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 1:48 PM

#100 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

December 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:19 PM. Petition status Title denied: 12/20/2023

Title board hearing: 12/20/2023

Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 1:48 PM

#102 Parental Rights and Responsibilities* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Lori Gimelshteyn

26463 East Caley Drive

Aurora, CO 80016

978-886-0888 Erin Lee

6787 Hayfield Street

Wellington, CO 80549

813-909-6130 Agenda & meeting summary

January 3, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 10:37 AM. Petition status Title denied: 1/03/2024

Title board hearing: 1/03/2024

Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 2:49 PM

#103 Parental Rights and Responsibilities* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Lori Gimelshteyn

26463 East Caley Drive

Aurora, CO 80016

978-886-0888 Erin Lee

6787 Hayfield Street

Wellington, CO 80549

813-909-6130 Agenda & meeting summary

January 3, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 11:14 AM. Petition status Title denied: 1/03/2024

Title board hearing: 1/03/2024

Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 2:49 PM

#104 Public Athletics Programs for Minors* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Linda White
22931 E. Del Norte Circle
Aurora, CO 80016

22931 E. Del Norte Circle

Aurora, CO 80016 Rich Guggenheim

755 E. 19th Ave, Apt 339

Denver, CO 80203 Agenda & meeting summary

January 17, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Movant) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:27 AM.

Motion for rehearing (Movant) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:27 AM. January 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:28 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/17/2024

Title board rehearing: 1/17/2024

Title approved: 1/03/2024

Title board hearing: 1/03/2024

Original text filed with title board: 12/20/2023, 2:54 PM

#106 Criteria for Obtaining Concealed Handgun Permit* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Edgar Antillon

8120 Sheridan Blvd C200

Arvada, CO. 80003 Isaac Chase

5249 Galley Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80915 Agenda & meeting summary

January 17 - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned 9:18 AM.

Motion for rehearing denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned 9:18 AM. January 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 12:57 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/17/2024

Title board rehearing: 1/17/2024

Title denied: 1/03/2024

Title board hearing: 1/03/2024

Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 11:26 AM

#113 Funding for Law Enforcement* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Michael Fields

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Suzanne Taheri

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Agenda & meeting summary

January 17, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (2-1, Morrison). Hearing adjourned 12:29 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/17/2024

Title board hearing: 1/17/2024

Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 1:14 PM

#114 Concerning Parental Rights* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Lori Gimelshteyn

26463 East Caley Drive

Aurora, CO 80016 Erin Lee

6787 Hayfield St.

Wellington, CO 80549 Agenda & meeting summary

January 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 10:39 AM. Petition status Title denied: 1/17/2024

Title board hearing: 1/17/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 1:56 PM

#115 Concerning Parental Rights* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016

26463 East Caley Drive

Aurora, CO 80016 Erin Lee

6787 Hayfield St.

Wellington, CO 80549 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Childs) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 3:28 PM.

Motion for rehearing (Childs) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 3:28 PM. January 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1; Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:46 AM. Petition status Title denied: 2/07/2024

Title board hearing: 2/07/2024

Title approved: 1/17/2024

Title board hearing: 1/17/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 1:56 PM

#117 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #117 Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:32 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:32 AM. January 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 5:58 PM.

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 5:58 PM. January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

The Board made a technical change to the title. Hearing adjourned 11:17 AM. Petition status Title approved: 1/17/2024

Title board hearing: 1/17/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#118 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 10:30 AM. Petition status Title denied: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#119 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #119 Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:35 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:35 AM. January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:08 AM. Petition status Title approved: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#120 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 12:50 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#121 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #121 Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:37 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:37 AM. January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 12:24 PM. Petition status Title approved: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#122 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 12:51 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#123 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #123 Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0).

Hearing adjourned 11:39 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:39 AM. January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:47 PM. Petition status Title approved: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#124 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 12:52 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#125 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #125 Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:46 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:46 AM. January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 1:14 PM. Petition status Title approved: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#126 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #126 Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:47 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:47 AM. January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 1:19 PM. Petition status Title approved: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

#127 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:15 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

#128 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #128 Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:49 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:49 AM. January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 2:24 PM. Petition status Title approved: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

#129 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:43 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

#130 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Title setting denied Hearing result #130 Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:51 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:51 AM. January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 2:35 PM. Petition status Title approved: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

#131 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:45 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

#132 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #132 Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:53 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:53 AM. January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 2:41 PM. Petition status Title approved: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:46 PM

#133 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Charles Dukes

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Roberta Lynn Moreland

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1100 Agenda & meeting summary

January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:47 PM. Petition status Title denied: 1/18/2024

Title board hearing: 1/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:46 PM

#148 Determination of Property Taxes* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Agenda & meeting summary

March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety.(3-0) Hearing adjourned 9:15 AM.

Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety.(3-0) Hearing adjourned 9:15 AM. March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 1:00 PM. Petition status Supreme court action: 5/17/2024

Title denied: 3/07/2024

Title board hearing: 3/07/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/19/2024, 10:18 AM

#149 Disclosure of Adverse Medical Incidents to Patients* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #149 Designated representatives Evelyn Hammond

c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC

225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350

Denver, CO 80203 Lucas Granillo

13393 Mariposa Court

Westminster, CO 80234-1019 Agenda & meeting summary

March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Morgan) granted in that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 7:25 PM.

Motions for rehearing (Morgan) granted in that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 7:25 PM. March 6, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:31 PM. Petition status Title approved: 3/06/2024

Title board hearing: 3/06/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/09/2024, 10:48 AM

#158 Public Athletics Programs for Minors* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Linda White

22931 E. Del Norte Circle

Aurora, CO 80016 Rich Guggenheim

755 E. 19th Ave

Apt 339

Denver, CO 80203

720-666-1213 Agenda & meeting summary

February 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:34 PM. Petition status Title denied: 2/21/2024

Title board hearing: 2/21/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/08/2024, 2:25 PM

#159 Public Athletics Programs for Minors* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Linda White

22931 E. Del Norte Circle

Aurora, CO 80016 Rich Guggenheim

755 E. 19th Ave

Apt 339

Denver, CO 80203

720-666-1213 Agenda & meeting summary

February 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:38 PM. Petition status Title denied: 2/21/2024

Title board hearing: 2/21/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/08/2024, 2:25 PM

#186 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #186 Designated representatives Jason Bertolacci

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Owen Alexander Clough

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Agenda & meeting summary

March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 11:38 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 11:38 AM. March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing

The Board made a motion to reconsider the title, title was reset (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:10 AM.

The Board made a motion to reconsider the title, title was reset (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:10 AM. March 6, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 7:20 PM. Petition status Title denied: 3/20/2024

Title board hearing: 3/06/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:56 PM

#187 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #187 Designated representatives Jason Bertolacci

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Owen Alexander Clough

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Agenda & meeting summary

March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 11:50 AM.

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 11:50 AM. March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 9:53 AM. Petition status Title denied: 3/20/2024

Title board hearing: 3/07/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:56 PM

#189 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #189 Designated representatives Jason Bertolacci

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Owen Alexander Clough

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Agenda & meeting summary

March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 1:15 PM.

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 1:15 PM. March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 9:53 AM. Petition status Title denied: 3/20/2024

Title board hearing: 3/07/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:56 PM

#190 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #190 Designated representatives Jason Bertolacci

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Owen Alexander Clough

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Agenda & meeting summary

March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 1:17 PM.

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 1:17 PM. March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:21 AM. Petition status Title denied: 3/20/2024

Title board hearing: 3/07/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:57 PM

#191 Concerning the Conduct of Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #191 Designated representatives Jason Bertolacci

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Owen Alexander Clough

c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

675 15th Street, Suite 2900

Denver, CO 80202

303-223-1219 Agenda & meeting summary

March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 1:20 PM.

Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 1:20 PM. March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 9:53 AM Petition status Title denied: 3/20/2024

Title board hearing: 3/07/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:57 PM

#198 Property Tax Revenue* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Dave Davia

675 15th Street

Suite 2900

Denver, Colorado 80202

303-223-1139 Michael Fields

6501 East Belleview Avenue

Suite 375

Denver, Colorado 80111

303-218-7150 Agenda & meeting summary

March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing - refiled text

Title setting denied on the grounds that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the proponents failed to file the measure in accordance with statute and with Article V, Section 1 (5.5) of the Colorado Constitution. Hearing adjourned 6:05 PM.

Title setting denied on the grounds that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the proponents failed to file the measure in accordance with statute and with Article V, Section 1 (5.5) of the Colorado Constitution. Hearing adjourned 6:05 PM. March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the proponents made one or more substantial changes to the proposed initiative after the review and comment hearing that were not in direct response to the comments raised in the hearing. Hearing adjourned 12:35 PM. Petition status Refiled amended and final text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 12:49 PM

Title denied: 3/20/2024

Title board hearing: 3/20/2024

Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 2:43 PM

#204 Rights of Parents* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Erin Lee

6787 Hayfield St.

Wellington, CO 80549

813-909-6130 Lori Gimelshteyn

26463 East Caley Drive

Aurora, CO 80016

978-886-0888 Agenda & meeting summary

April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 2:03 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/03/2024

Title board hearing: 4/03/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:10 PM

#206 Parental Rights Concerning Public Education Records* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

6787 Hayfield St.

Wellington, CO 80549

813-909-6130 Lori Gimelshteyn

26463 East Caley Drive

Aurora, CO 80016

978-886-0888 Agenda & meeting summary

April 17, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Bobb, Wright) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 1:32 PM.

Motion for rehearing (Bobb, Wright) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 1:32 PM. April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Conley); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 2:40 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/19/2024

Title board hearing: 4/19/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:10 PM

#207 Parental Consent for Health Care Treatment of a Child* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Erin Lee

6787 Hayfield St.

Wellington, CO 80549

813-909-6130 Lori Gimelshteyn

26463 East Caley Drive

Aurora, CO 80016

978-886-0888 Agenda & meeting summary

April 19, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 1:53 PM.

Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 1:53 PM. April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 2:56 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/19/2024

Title board hearing: 4/19/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:10 PM

#208 Parental Consent for Health Care Treatment of a Child* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Erin Lee

6787 Hayfield St.

Wellington, CO 80549

813-909-6130 Lori Gimelshteyn

26463 East Caley Drive

Aurora, CO 80016

978-886-0888 Agenda & meeting summary

April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 2:58 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/03/2024

Title board hearing: 4/03/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:10 PM

#220 Public Athletics Programs for Minors* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Gina Steadman
6138 S. Skyline Dr.
Evergreen, CO 80439
770-630-4130

6138 S. Skyline Dr.

Evergreen, CO 80439

770-630-4130 Rich Guggenheim

755 E. 19th Ave

Apt 339

Denver, CO 80203

720-666-1213 Agenda & meeting summary

April 3, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing granted; title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (2-1, Barry). Hearing adjourned 4:44 PM.

Motion for rehearing granted; title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (2-1, Barry). Hearing adjourned 4:44 PM. March 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:40 AM. Petition status Title approved: 3/21/2024

Title board hearing: 3/21/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:42 PM

#223 Concerning Election Procedures* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Ryan Ross

727 Pearl St. #806

Denver, CO. 80203

303-832-6296 William Joseph Blazek

16035 Ridge Tree Dr.

Morrison, Colorado. 80465

303-809-0301 Agenda & meeting summary

April 3, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title, (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 2:21 PM. Petition status Title denied: 3/20/2024

Title board hearing: 3/20/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 11:33 AM

#224 Concerning Amendments to Initiated Statutes* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Kristi Burton Brown
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Michael Tsogt

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Agenda & meeting summary

April 17, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Akright) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 11:17 AM.

Motion for rehearing (Akright) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 11:17 AM. April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:30 AM. Petition status Title denied: 4/19/2024

Title board hearing: 4/19/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:16 PM

#225 Consumer Energy Choice* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Kristi Burton Brown

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Michael Tsogt

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Agenda & meeting summary

April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:54 AM. Petition status Title denied: 4/03/2024

Title board hearing: 4/03/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:15 PM

#226 Consumer Energy Choice* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Kristi Burton Brown

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Michael Tsogt

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Agenda & meeting summary

April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing - refiled text

The Board determined it had jurisdiction to accept the resubmitted measure and the resubmitted measure complied with the single subject requirements as specified in Article V. Section 1(5.5) of the Colorado Constitution (3-0). Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 4:14 PM.

The Board determined it had jurisdiction to accept the resubmitted measure and the resubmitted measure complied with the single subject requirements as specified in Article V. Section 1(5.5) of the Colorado Constitution (3-0). Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 4:14 PM. April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:58 AM. Petition status Title denied: 4/17/2024

Title board hearing: 4/17/2024

Refiled final text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 8:39 AM

Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:15 PM

#227 Prohibit Government Restrictions Based on Energy Source* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Kristi Burton Brown
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Michael Tsogt

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Agenda & meeting summary

April 19, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 12:25 PM.

Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 12:25 PM. April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:08 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/19/2024

Title board hearing: 4/19/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:15 PM

#245 Valuation for Assessments* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Agenda & meeting summary

April 18, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Movant) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 9:20 PM.

Motion for rehearing (Movant) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 9:20 PM. April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:07 AM. Petition status Supreme court action: 5/23/2024

Title denied: 4/18/2024

Title board hearing: 4/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:42 PM

#260 Supplemental Luxury Residential Real Property Tax* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue
Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203

303 E. 17th Avenue

Suite 400

Denver, CO 80203 Ed Ramey

225 East 16th Avenue

Suite 350

Denver, CO 80203 Agenda & meeting summary

April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Davia, Fields) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects. Hearing adjourned: 1:02 PM.

Motion for rehearing (Davia, Fields) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects. Hearing adjourned: 1:02 PM. April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 5:38 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/26/2024

Title board hearing: 4/262024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:14 AM

#267 Concerning Election Procedures* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Ryan Ross

727 Pearl St. #806

Denver, CO 80203

303-832-6296 William Joseph Blazek

16035 Ridge Tree Dr.

Morrison, CO 80465

303-809-0301 Agenda & meeting summary

April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned: 3:11 PM.

Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned: 3:11 PM. April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 12:29 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/18/2024

Title board hearing: 4/26/2024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:24 PM

#271 Private Action to Enforce Oil and Gas Statutes and Regulations* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #271 Designated representatives Jessica Goad

c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC

225 E. 16th Avenue

Suite 350

Denver, CO 80203 Alicia Ferrufino-Coqueugniot

c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC

225 E. 16th Avenue

Suite 350

Denver, CO 80203 Agenda & meeting summary

April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Taheri, Ward) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects. Hearing adjourned: 9:36 AM.

Motion for rehearing (Taheri, Ward) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects. Hearing adjourned: 9:36 AM. April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set (3-0). Hearing adjourned 9:45 AM. Petition status Title denied: 4/26/2024

Title board hearing: 4/26/2024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:49 PM

#272 Right to Healthy Environment* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Jessica Goad

c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC

225 E. 16th Avenue

Suite 350

Denver, CO 80203 Alicia Ferrufino-Coqueugniot

c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC

225 E. 16th Avenue

Suite 350

Denver, CO 80203 Agenda & meeting summary

April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:03 AM. Petition status Title denied: 4/18/2024

Title board hearing: 4/18/2024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:49 PM

#276 Patient Right to Medical Records* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #276 Designated representatives Julie Whitacre

c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC

225 E. 16th Avenue

Suite 350

Denver, CO 80203 Alyssa Davenport

c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC

225 E. 16th Avenue

Suite 350

Denver, CO 80203 Agenda & meeting summary

April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Morgan) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned: 10:58 AM.

Motion for rehearing (Morgan) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned: 10:58 AM. April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:12 AM. Petition status Title denied: 4/26/2024

Title board hearing: 4/26/2024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:54 PM

#279 Eliminate Title Board* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Designated representatives Suzanne Taheri

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Michael Fields

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Agenda & meeting summary

April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 5:33 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/17/2024

Title board hearing: 4/17/2024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 8:57 AM

#291 Local Control Over Land Use* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Agenda & meeting summary

April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Gelender). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:49 A.M.

Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Gelender). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:49 A.M. April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:10 AM. Petition status Supreme court action: 5/23/2024

Title denied: 4/25/2024

Title board hearing: 4/17/2024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:42 PM

#292 Local Control Over Land Use* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Agenda & meeting summary

April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Gelender). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:51 AM.

Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Gelender). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:51 AM. April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:19 AM. Petition status Supreme court action: 5/23/2024

Title denied: 4/25/2024

Title board hearing: 4/17/2024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:42 PM

#293 Local Control Over Land Use* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Agenda & meeting summary

April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Gelender). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:53 AM.

Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Gelender). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:53 AM. April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:36 AM. Petition status Supreme court action: 5/23/2024

Title denied: 4/25/2024

Title board hearing: 4/17/2024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:42 PM

#303 Limit on Property Tax Increases* ▼ Details ▼ Details

Status: Denied title setting Hearing result #303 Designated representatives Dave Davia

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Michael Fields

C/O West Group

6501 E. Belleview Ave

Suite 375

Denver, CO 80111 Agenda & meeting summary

April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing

Motion for rehearing (Wasserman, Terry) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects. Hearing adjourned: 12:32 PM.

Motion for rehearing (Wasserman, Terry) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects. Hearing adjourned: 12:32 PM. April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing

Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 8:59 PM. Petition status Title denied: 4/26/2024

Title board hearing: 4/26/2024

Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:25 AM

#314 Voter Rights in Elections* ▼ Details ▼ Details