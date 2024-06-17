Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,778 in the last 365 days.

Title board

* Unofficial caption assigned by legislative staff for tracking purposes.

Status: On ballot in 2024

Hearing result #50

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • June 7, 2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set (2-1, Morrison dissented). The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 10:56 AM.

Petition status

  • Statement of sufficiency: 10/6/2023
  • Review deadline: 10/8/2023
  • Petition submitted: 9/8/2023
  • Petition due: 12/15/2023
  • Petition format approved: 6/23/2023
  • Title approved: 6/07/2023
  • Title board hearing: 6/07/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 5/26/2023, 1:35 PM

Status: On ballot in 2024

Hearing result #89

Designated representatives

Dusti Gurule
303 E. 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203

Dani Newsum
2755 S. Locust St.
Denver, CO 80222

Agenda & meeting summary

  • October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:36 AM.

Petition status

  • Statement of sufficiency: 5/17/2024
  • Review deadline: 5/17/2024
  • Petition submitted: 4/18/2024
  • Petition due: 4/26/2024
  • Petition format approved: 11/14/2023
  • Title approved: 10/18/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/18/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 9/20/2023, 1:48 PM

* Unofficial caption assigned by legislative staff for tracking purposes.

Agenda & meeting summary

  • November 1, 2023, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for Rehearing granted only to the extent that the Board made changes to the title; denied in all other aspects. Hearing adjourned 11:33 AM
  • October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 12:19 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 7/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 1/30/2024
  • Title approved: 10/18/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/18/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 10/06/2023, 1:48 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #108

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 3:08 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 7/25/2024
  • Petition format approved: 1/31/2024
  • Title approved: 1/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 1:14 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #112

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 11:55 AM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 7/25/2024
  • Petition format approved: 2/26/2024
  • Title approved: 1/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 1:14 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #138

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 12:51 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 7/25/2024
  • Petition format approved: 2/26/2024
  • Title approved: 1/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 9:59 AM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 11:33 AM.
  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 4:41 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 4/26/2024
  • Supreme court action: 4/18/2024
  • Title approved: 2/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/26/2024, 2:31 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety. Hearing adjourned 9:55 AM.
  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 12:31 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 3/12/2024
  • Supreme court action: 4/18/2024
  • Title approved: 2/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/26/2024, 2:45 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 10:18 AM.
  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:02 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 3/12/2024
  • Supreme court action: 4/18/2024
  • Title approved: 2/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/26/2024, 2:45 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #147

Designated representatives

Edgar Antillon
8120 Sheridan Blvd C200
Arvada, CO. 80003
edgar@gunsforeveryone.com

Isaac Chase
5249 Galley Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
isaac@gunsforeveryone.com

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 6, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:19 AM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 3/15/2024
  • Title approved: 3/06/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/06/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/12/2024, 5:01 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #157

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set (2-1, Conley) The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:53 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 3/04/2024
  • Title approved: 2/21/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/21/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/07/2024, 1:51 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 6, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing granted only to the extent changes were made to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:03 AM.
  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set (2-1, Morrison) The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 3:31 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/03/2024
  • Title approved: 3/06/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/21/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/08/2024, 2:25 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #176

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:55 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/16/2024
  • Title approved: 3/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 11:03 AM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #178

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:45 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/16/2024
  • Title approved: 3/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 11:23 AM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #180

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:53 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/13/2024
  • Title approved: 3/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 11:37 AM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #183

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 2:05 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/13/2024
  • Title approved: 3/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 11:57 AM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #201

Designated representatives

Linda Good
916 E Costilla Way
Centennial, CO 80122

Candice Stutzriem
8414 Castleford Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing - refiled text
    The Board determined it had jurisdiction to accept the resubmitted measure (2-1, Conley); and the resubmitted measure complied with the single subject requirements as specified in Article V. Section 1(5.5) of the Colorado Constitution (3-0). Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:53 AM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Landry; Bertolacci) granted; title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 7:03 PM.
  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 5:33 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 4/26/2024
  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/18/2024
  • Refiled original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:22 PM
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/29/2024, 3:03 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #202

Designated representatives

Linda Good
916 E Costilla Way
Centennial, CO 80122

Candice Stutzriem
8414 Castleford Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 4, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 9:42 AM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 4/23/2024
  • Title approved: 4/04/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/04/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 12:28 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #250

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203

Charles Dennis Maes
8 Hastings Drive
Pueblo, CO 81001

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:22 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/15/2024
  • Title approved: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:04 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #251

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 1:01 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/13/2024
  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/29/2024, 12:51 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #252

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 1:25 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/13/2024
  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/29/2024, 12:56 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #278

Designated representatives

Linda Good
916 E Costilla Way
Centennial, CO 80122
720-219-3053

Candice Stutzriem
8414 Castleford Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
703-434-0888

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:14 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 4/26/2024
  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 2:03 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Akright) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) was granted in that the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 1:07 PM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:27 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/02/2024
  • Supreme court action: 5/23/2024
  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:37 PM

Status: Approved for circulation

Hearing result #287

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:52 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/13/2024
  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:11 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Chilson) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (2-1, Reichert). Motion for rehearing (Good; Templin) denied in its entirety (2-1, Reichert). Hearing adjourned 5:05 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 3:28 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/23/2024
  • Supreme court action: 5/30/2024
  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:26 PM

* Unofficial caption assigned by legislative staff for tracking purposes.

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing - refiled text
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the Board lacks jurisdiction due to the proponents not only eliminated but added language to the measures and failed to file the measure in accordance with Article V, Section 1 (5.5) of the Colorado Constitution. Hearing adjourned 3:19 PM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing granted; title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 3:55 PM.
  • March 6, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:43 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 3/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/17/2024
  • Refiled original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:18 PM
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/22/2024, 10:47 AM

Status: Pending Supreme Court Action

Supreme Court Action #188 - 24SA120 (PDF)

Hearing result #188

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Rehearing refiled text
    Motions for rehearing (Chilson, Dillon/Harlos) denied in their entirety (3-0). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:12 AM.
  • April 4, 9:00 AM - Hearing - refiled text
    The Board determined it had jurisdiction to accept the resubmitted measure (2-1, Conley); and the resubmitted measure complied with the single subject requirements as specified in Article V. Section 1(5.5) of the Colorado Constitution (3-0). Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 2:06 PM.
  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 12:58 PM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:05 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/04/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2024
  • Refiled original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:24 PM
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:56 PM

* Unofficial caption assigned by legislative staff for tracking purposes.

Status: Title set

Hearing result #95

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue, Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 297-0456

Ed Ramey
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203
(303) 949-7676

Agenda & meeting summary

  • December 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned 9:37 AM.
  • December 6, 2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 11:19 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 12/06/2023
  • Title board hearing: 12/20/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 11/17/2023, 10:50 AM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • December 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:35 AM.
  • December 6, 2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 12:59 PM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 2/22/2024
  • Title approved: 12/06/2023
  • Title board hearing: 12/20/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 11/17/2023, 10:51 AM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #97

Designated representatives

Tom Kim
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Anneliese Steel
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • December 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 11:37 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 12/20/2023
  • Title board hearing: 12/20/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 10:33 AM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #134

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 3:06 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:46 PM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #135

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 3:40 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:46 PM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #136

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Conley); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 5:02 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:46 PM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #177

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 21, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety. (3-0) Rehearing adjourned 10:13 AM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:39 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 11:11 AM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #179

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 21, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety. (3-0) Rehearing adjourned 10:14 AM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:48 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 11:30 AM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety. (3-0) Rehearing adjourned 9:25 AM.
  • March 6, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 4:18 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/06/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/06/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 2:06 PM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #203

Designated representatives

Linda Good
916 E Costilla Way
Centennial, CO 80122

Candice Stutzriem
8414 Castleford Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 4, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 9:55 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/04/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/04/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 12:28 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Bobb, Wright) granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 1:05 PM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 2:20 PM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/23/2024
  • Title approved: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:10 PM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #231

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 4, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 2:28 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/04/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/04/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:25 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Movant) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 7:35 PM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:45 AM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/23/2024
  • Title approved: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:42 PM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #261

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue
Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203

Ed Ramey
225 East 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Davia, Field) denied in its entirety. Hearing adjourned: 1:08 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 5:38 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:15 AM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #269

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue
Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203

Ed Ramey
225 East 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Davia, Field) denied in its entirety. The Board made technical changes to the title to reflect the language required by section 20 (3)(c) of article X of the Colorado Constitution. Hearing adjourned: 1:25 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 6:39 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:15 AM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Akright) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 12:15 PM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:34 AM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/23/2024
  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:37 PM

Status: Title set

Hearing result #286

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 5:37 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:11 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Wasserman, Terry) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:43 AM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 8:12 PM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/30/2024
  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:13 AM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Wasserman, Terry) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:47 AM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 8:18 PM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/30/2024
  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:13 AM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Wasserman, Terry) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:51 AM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 8:23 PM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/30/2024
  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:13 AM

* Unofficial caption assigned by legislative staff for tracking purposes.

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 15, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that it doesn’t understand the intent of the initiative and is unable to determine if the measure constitutes a single subject. Hearing adjourned 12:26 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 3/15/2023
  • Title board hearing: 3/15/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 03/03/2023, 1:59 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri & Steven Ward
6501 E. Belleview Ave, Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety. Hearing adjourned 10:48 AM.
  • April 5, 2023 - 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that measure does not constitute a single subject. Hearing adjourned 11:06 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/05/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/05/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/24/2023, 11:17 AM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Hilleary Waters
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that measure does not constitute a single subject (2-1, Gelender dissented). Hearing adjourned 3:46 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/28/2023, 12:38 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Angela Eicher
328 Ash Street
Ft Morgan, CO 80701
970-370-3554

Faye Barnhart
20295 CR 28.5
Brush, CO 80723
970-768-6823

Agenda & meeting summary

  • June 21, 2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 3:13 PM.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 6/07/2023, 9:39 AM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue, Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203
303-297-0456

Kevin Vick
1500 N. Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
719-332-8529

Agenda & meeting summary

  • 4/19/2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that measure does not constitute a single subject. Hearing adjourned 2:05 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/07/2023, 12:04 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Angela Eicher
328 Ash Street
Ft Morgan, CO 80701
970-370-3554

Faye Barnhart
20295 CR 28.5
Brush, CO 80723
970-768-6823

Agenda & meeting summary

  • October 4, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the basis that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title on the grounds that measure does not constitute a single subject. Hearing adjourned 12:03 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 10/04/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/04/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 9/08/2023, 9:39 AM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Ben Murrey
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Agenda & meeting summary

  • October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; title setting was denied on the basis that because proposed initiative 2023-2024 #88 amends statute that does not currently exist and may not exist in the future, the Board cannot understand the initiative well enough to state the single subject in the title. Hearing adjourned 1:44 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 10/18/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/18/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 10/06/2023, 2:32 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • December 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:11 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 12/20/2023
  • Title board hearing: 12/20/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 1:48 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • December 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:17 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 12/20/2023
  • Title board hearing: 12/20/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 1:48 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • December 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:19 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 12/20/2023
  • Title board hearing: 12/20/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 1:48 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016
978-886-0888

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield Street
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 3, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 10:37 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 2:49 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016
978-886-0888

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield Street
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 3, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 11:14 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 2:49 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #104

Designated representatives

Linda White
22931 E. Del Norte Circle
Aurora, CO 80016

Rich Guggenheim
755 E. 19th Ave, Apt 339
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Movant) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:27 AM.
  • January 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:28 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/17/2024
  • Title board rehearing: 1/17/2024
  • Title approved: 1/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/20/2023, 2:54 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Edgar Antillon
8120 Sheridan Blvd C200
Arvada, CO. 80003

Isaac Chase
5249 Galley Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17 - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned 9:18 AM.
  • January 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 12:57 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/17/2024
  • Title board rehearing: 1/17/2024
  • Title denied: 1/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 11:26 AM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (2-1, Morrison). Hearing adjourned 12:29 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 1:14 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 10:39 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 1:56 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #115

Designated representatives

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Childs) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 3:28 PM.
  • January 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1; Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:46 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 2/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/07/2024
  • Title approved: 1/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 1:56 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #117

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:32 AM.
  • January 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 5:58 PM.
  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    The Board made a technical change to the title. Hearing adjourned 11:17 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 10:30 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #119

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:35 AM.
  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:08 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 12:50 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #121

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:37 AM.
  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 12:24 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 12:51 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #123

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0).
    Hearing adjourned 11:39 AM.
  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:47 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 12:52 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #125

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety.  The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:46 AM.
  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 1:14 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #126

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:47 AM.
  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 1:19 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:20 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:15 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #128

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:49 AM.
  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 2:24 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:43 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

Status: Title setting denied

Hearing result #130

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 11:51 AM.
  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 2:35 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:45 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:41 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #132

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Harlos; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:53 AM.
  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 2:41 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:46 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Charles Dukes
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Roberta Lynn Moreland
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1100

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 18, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:47 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 1/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 1/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/05/2024, 2:46 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was denied in its entirety.(3-0) Hearing adjourned 9:15 AM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 1:00 PM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/17/2024
  • Title denied: 3/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/19/2024, 10:18 AM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #149

Designated representatives

Evelyn Hammond
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Lucas Granillo
13393 Mariposa Court
Westminster, CO 80234-1019

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Morgan) granted in that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned 7:25 PM.
  • March 6, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:31 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/06/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/06/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/09/2024, 10:48 AM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Linda White
22931 E. Del Norte Circle
Aurora, CO 80016

Rich Guggenheim
755 E. 19th Ave
Apt 339
Denver, CO 80203
720-666-1213

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:34 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 2/21/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/21/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/08/2024, 2:25 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Linda White
22931 E. Del Norte Circle
Aurora, CO 80016

Rich Guggenheim
755 E. 19th Ave
Apt 339
Denver, CO 80203
720-666-1213

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 2:38 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 2/21/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/21/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/08/2024, 2:25 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #186

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 11:38 AM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    The Board made a motion to reconsider the title, title was reset (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:10 AM.
  • March 6, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 7:20 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/06/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:56 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #187

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 11:50 AM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 9:53 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:56 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #189

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 1:15 PM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 9:53 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:56 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #190

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 1:17 PM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:21 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:57 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #191

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for rehearing (Good; Holland) granted in their entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 1:20 PM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 9:53 AM

Petition status

  • Title denied: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:57 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, Colorado 80202
303-223-1139

Michael Fields
6501 East Belleview Avenue
Suite 375
Denver, Colorado 80111
303-218-7150

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing - refiled text
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the proponents failed to file the measure in accordance with statute and with Article V, Section 1 (5.5) of the Colorado Constitution. Hearing adjourned 6:05 PM.
  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the proponents made one or more substantial changes to the proposed initiative after the review and comment hearing that were not in direct response to the comments raised in the hearing. Hearing adjourned 12:35 PM.

Petition status

  • Refiled amended and final text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 12:49 PM
  • Title denied: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/20/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 2:43 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016
978-886-0888

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 2:03 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:10 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #206

Designated representatives

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016
978-886-0888

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Bobb, Wright) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 1:32 PM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Conley); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 2:40 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/19/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:10 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016
978-886-0888

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 1:53 PM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 2:56 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/19/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:10 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016
978-886-0888

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 2:58 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:10 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #220

Designated representatives

Gina Steadman
6138 S. Skyline Dr.
Evergreen, CO 80439
770-630-4130

Rich Guggenheim
755 E. 19th Ave
Apt 339
Denver, CO 80203
720-666-1213

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing granted; title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (2-1, Barry). Hearing adjourned 4:44 PM.
  • March 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:40 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/21/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/21/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:42 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Ryan Ross
727 Pearl St. #806
Denver, CO. 80203
303-832-6296

William Joseph Blazek
16035 Ridge Tree Dr.
Morrison, Colorado. 80465
303-809-0301

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title, (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 2:21 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/20/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 11:33 AM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #224

Designated representatives

Kristi Burton Brown
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Tsogt
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Akright) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 11:17 AM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:30 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/19/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:16 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Kristi Burton Brown
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Tsogt
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:54 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:15 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Kristi Burton Brown
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Tsogt
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing - refiled text
    The Board determined it had jurisdiction to accept the resubmitted measure and the resubmitted measure complied with the single subject requirements as specified in Article V. Section 1(5.5) of the Colorado Constitution (3-0). Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 4:14 PM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 11:58 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Refiled final text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 8:39 AM
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:15 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #227

Designated representatives

Kristi Burton Brown
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Tsogt
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 12:25 PM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:08 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/19/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:15 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Movant) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 9:20 PM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:07 AM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/23/2024
  • Title denied: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:42 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #260

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue
Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203

Ed Ramey
225 East 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Davia, Fields) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects. Hearing adjourned: 1:02 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 5:38 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/26/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/262024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:14 AM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Ryan Ross
727 Pearl St. #806
Denver, CO 80203
303-832-6296

William Joseph Blazek
16035 Ridge Tree Dr.
Morrison, CO 80465
303-809-0301

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned: 3:11 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 12:29 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:24 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #271

Designated representatives

Jessica Goad
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Alicia Ferrufino-Coqueugniot
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Taheri, Ward) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects. Hearing adjourned: 9:36 AM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set (3-0). Hearing adjourned 9:45 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/26/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:49 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Jessica Goad
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Alicia Ferrufino-Coqueugniot
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:03 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/18/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:49 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #276

Designated representatives

Julie Whitacre
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Alyssa Davenport
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Morgan) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Conley). Hearing adjourned: 10:58 AM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:12 AM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/26/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:54 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 5:33 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 8:57 AM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Gelender). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:49 A.M.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:10 AM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/23/2024
  • Title denied: 4/25/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:42 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Gelender). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:51 AM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:19 AM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/23/2024
  • Title denied: 4/25/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:42 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Goad) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects (2-1, Gelender). Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 10:53 AM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:36 AM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/23/2024
  • Title denied: 4/25/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:42 PM

Status: Denied title setting

Hearing result #303

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Wasserman, Terry) granted in its entirety. The Board lacks jurisdiction to set title because the measure has multiple subjects. Hearing adjourned: 12:32 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 8:59 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/26/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:25 AM

Status: Denied title setting

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety. Hearing adjourned 6:42 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title. Hearing adjourned 5:00 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:26 PM

* Unofficial caption assigned by legislative staff for tracking purposes.

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #13

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Ben Murrey
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 15, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:11 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/15/2023
  • Title board hearing: 3/15/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 03/02/2023, 3:53 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #14

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Ben Murrey
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 15, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:19 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/15/2023
  • Title board hearing: 3/15/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 03/02/2023, 3:53 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 15, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting. Hearing adjourned 1:19 PM.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 03/03/2023, 2:01 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Ben Murrey
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting. Hearing adjourned 4:15 PM.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/27/2023, 12:41 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #44

Designated representatives

Paul Culnan
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Patricia Nelson
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • 5/17/2023, 1:00 PM - Rehearing
    Motion for Rehearing (Foster and Ward): granted only to the extent that the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 4:01 PM.
  • 5/03/2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:56 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 5/03/2023
  • Title board hearing: 5/03/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/21/2023, 9:20 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #45

Designated representatives

Paul Culnan
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Patricia Nelson
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • 5/17/2023, 1:00 PM - Rehearing
    Motion for Rehearing (Foster and Ward): granted only to the extent that the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 4:06 PM.
  • 5/03/2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 11:07 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 5/03/2023
  • Title board hearing: 5/03/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/21/2023, 9:20 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #49

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • June 21, 2023, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Proposed initiative was withdrawn by the proponents during the Rehearing.
    Hearing adjourned 1:00 PM.
  • June 7, 2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:13 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 6/07/2023
  • Title board hearing: 6/07/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 5/26/2023, 1:35 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Angela Eicher, Proponent
328 Ash Street
Ft Morgan, CO 80701
970-370-3554

Faye Barnhart, Proponent
20295 CR 28.5
Brush, CO 80723
970-768-6823

Agenda & meeting summary

  • 8/16/2023 - Hearing
    Withdrawn by proponent before hearing.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 7/31/2023, 2:30 AM

Status: Withdrawn on 5/16/2024

Hearing result #77

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • September 20, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:33 AM.

Petition status

  • Statement of sufficiency: 4/22/2024
  • Review deadline: 4/26/2024
  • Petition submitted: 3/27/2024
  • Petition due: 3/28/2024
  • Petition format approved: 10/23/2023
  • Title approved: 9/20/2023
  • Title board hearing: 9/20/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 9/08/2023, 1:13 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 3, 2024, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 10:16 AM.
  • December 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 12:45 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 12/20/2023
  • Title board hearing: 1/03/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 12/08/2023, 2:29 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 1:14 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 1:14 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 1:14 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 17, 2024, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 12/22/2023, 1:14 PM

Status: Withdrawn 5/20/2024

Hearing result #116

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 2:37 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 2/22/2024
  • Title approved: 2/07/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/07/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 1/19/2024, 3:10 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016
978-886-0888

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 1/26/2024, 2:31 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016
978-886-0888

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn before hearing

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 1/26/2024, 2:31 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Lori Gimelshteyn
26463 East Caley Drive
Aurora, CO 80016
978-886-0888

Erin Lee
6787 Hayfield St.
Wellington, CO 80549
813-909-6130

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 1/26/2024, 2:31 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (2-1, Morrison). Hearing adjourned 8:43 PM.
  • March 6, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 12:59 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 4/02/2024
  • Title approved: 3/06/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/06/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/09/2024, 10:48 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #170

Designated representatives

Beverly Razon
7351 E. Lowry Blvd., Suite 400
Denver, CO 80230
303-601-9887

Loren R Furman
1600 Broadway, Ste 1000
Denver, CO 80202
303-866-9642

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 3:46 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 3/27/2024
  • Title approved: 2/21/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/21/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/09/2024, 10:33 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #171

Designated representatives

Beverly Razon
7351 E. Lowry Blvd., Suite 400
Denver, CO 80230
303-601-9887

Loren R Furman
1600 Broadway, Ste 1000
Denver, CO 80202
303-866-9642

Agenda & meeting summary

  • February 21, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 4:00 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 3/27/2024
  • Title approved: 2/21/2024
  • Title board hearing: 2/21/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 2/09/2024, 10:44 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Vanessa Rutledge
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-618-5851

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 11:42 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:57 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 6, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 1:57 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 2:06 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 2:06 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street, Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 2:06 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, Colorado 80202
303-223-1139

Michael Fields
6501 East Belleview Avenue
Suite 375
Denver, Colorado 80111
303-218-7150

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 2:43 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, Colorado 80202
303-223-1139

Michael Fields
6501 East Belleview Avenue
Suite 375
Denver, Colorado 80111
303-218-7150

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 7, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 2/23/2024, 2:43 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:36 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Supreme Court Action #210 - 24SA108 (PDF)

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for Rehearing was denied in its entirety (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 10:29 AM.
  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (2-1, Chase). Hearing adjourned 3:53 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/20/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:36 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:36 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #212

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Withdrawn by proponents before the rehearing.
  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 4:28 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/20/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:36 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:38 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by proponents before hearing.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:38 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:38 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:38 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by proponents before hearing.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:40 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by proponents before hearing.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:40 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Supreme Court Action #219 - 24SA110 (PDF)

Hearing result #219

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
c/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 4, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motions for Rehearing (Good, Chilson) were denied in their entirety. Hearing adjourned 11:28 AM.
  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 4:45 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/20/2024
  • Title board hearing: 3/20/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:40 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Gina Steadman
6138 S. Skyline Dr.
Evergreen, CO 80439
770-630-4130

Rich Guggenheim
755 E. 19th Ave
Apt 339
Denver, CO 80203
720-666-1213

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:42 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Gina Steadman
6138 S. Skyline Dr.
Evergreen, CO 80439
770-630-4130

Rich Guggenheim
755 E. 19th Ave
Apt 339
Denver, CO 80203
720-666-1213

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 20, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 3/08/2024, 2:42 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #228

Designated representatives

Jean Martin MD, JD
7351 E. Lowry Blvd.
Suite 400
Denver, CO 80230

Alethia E. Morgan, MD, FACOG
3075 S. Birch St.
Denver CO 80222

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Whitacre) granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (2-1, Morrison). Hearing adjourned: 3:02 PM.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 12:42 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/21/2024, 2:35 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #244

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:01 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:42 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #246

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:12 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:42 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #247

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:16 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:42 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #249

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.
  • April 3, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:52 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/03/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/03/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/22/2024, 2:42 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #258

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 6:30 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:13 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #259

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Miller) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 3:47 PM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Conley); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 6:01 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:14 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #264

Designated representatives

Kristi Burton Brown
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Tsogt
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 4:53 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:30 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #265

Designated representatives

Kristi Burton Brown
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Tsogt
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 5:11 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:30 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #266

Designated representatives

Kristi Burton Brown
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Tsogt
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 5:06 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:30 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Supreme Court Action #270 - 24SA132 (PDF)

Hearing result #270

Designated representatives

Jessica Goad
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Alicia Ferrufino-Coqueugniot
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Taheri, Ward) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 9:16 AM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 9:15 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:49 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Morgan) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:30 AM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:38 AM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 8/05/2024
  • Petition format approved: 5/01/2024
  • Supreme court action: 5/13/2024
  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:54 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Morgan) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:36 AM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set (3-0). Hearing adjourned 10:44 AM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 5/13/2024
  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:54 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #277

Designated representatives

Julie Whitacre
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Alyssa Davenport
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue
Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Morgan) denied in its entirety (2-1, Morrison). Hearing adjourned: 11:03 AM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 11:17 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:54 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #280

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Blackhurst) denied in its entirety (2-1, Morrison). Hearing adjourned: 4:08 PM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 7:26 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:24 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #282

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Blackhurst) denied in its entirety (2-1, Morrison). Hearing adjourned: 4:21 PM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 8:07 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/25/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:24 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Hearing result #288

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Miller) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 3:53 PM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Conley); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 6:10 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:36 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Supreme Court Action #289 - 24SA133 (PDF)

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety (3-0). Hearing adjourned: 3:10 PM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Title setting denied on the grounds that the initiative contains multiple subjects and the Board lacks jurisdiction to set title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 8:17 PM.

Petition status

  • Title denied: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/17/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:06 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 25, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Goad) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (3-0). Hearing adjourned 4:55 PM.
  • April 17, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 8:47 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/17/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/25/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 1:16 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:13 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:13 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:13 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:13 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:25 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:25 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:26 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:26 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Dave Davia
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
C/O West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 10:26 AM

Status: Withdrawn

Supreme Court Action #307 - 24SA155 (PDF)

Hearing result #307

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Chilson) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (2-1, Reichert). Motion for rehearing (Good; Templin) denied in its entirety (2-1, Reichert). Hearing adjourned 4:52 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 3:06 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:26 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Supreme Court Action #308 - 24SA156 (PDF)

Hearing result #308

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Chilson) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (2-1, Reichert). Motion for rehearing (Good; Templin) denied in its entirety (2-1, Reichert). Hearing adjourned 4:55 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 3:14 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:26 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Supreme Court Action #309 - 24SA152 (PDF)

Hearing result #309

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Chilson) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (2-1, Reichert). Motion for rehearing (Good; Templin) denied in its entirety (2-1, Reichert). Hearing adjourned 5:00 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 3:21 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:26 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Withdrawn by the proponents at the time of title setting.

Petition status

  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:26 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Supreme Court Action #312 - 24SA153 (PDF)

Hearing result #312

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Chilson) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (2-1, Reichert). Motion for rehearing (Good; Templin) denied in its entirety (2-1, Reichert). Hearing adjourned 5:25 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 3:42 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:26 PM

Status: Withdrawn

Supreme Court Action #313 - 24SA151 (PDF)

Hearing result #313

Designated representatives

Jason Bertolacci
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Owen Alexander Clough
C/o Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
675 15th Street
Suite 2900
Denver, CO 80202
303-223-1219

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 26, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Chilson) was granted only to the extent the Board made changes to the title (2-1, Reichert). Motion for rehearing (Good; Templin) denied in its entirety (2-1, Reichert). Hearing adjourned 6:19 PM.
  • April 18, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Sullivan); staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made technical corrections to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 4:31 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/18/2024
  • Title board hearing: 4/26/2024
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/05/2024, 12:26 PM

* Unofficial caption assigned by legislative staff for tracking purposes.

Agenda & meeting summary

  • January 4, 2023, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for Rehearing (Gaines and Bruce): denied. Motion for Rehearing (Sopkin and Menten): granted only to the extent that the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 10:52 AM.
  • December 21, 2022, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 11:16 AM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 3/02/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 11/08/2022

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #15

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 15, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 10:46 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/15/2023
  • Title board hearing: 3/15/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 03/03/2023, 1:56 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #16

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 15, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 11:11 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/15/2023
  • Title board hearing: 3/15/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 03/03/2023, 1:56 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #17

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 15, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 11:29 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/15/2023
  • Title board hearing: 3/15/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 03/03/2023, 1:56 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #19

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • March 15, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 12:52 P.M.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 3/15/2023
  • Title board hearing: 3/15/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 03/03/2023, 1:59 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Criswell) was denied in its entirety. Motion for rehearing (Proponents) was denied in its entirety. Hearing adjourned 9:34 AM
  • April 5, 2023 - 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 10:30 AM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 11/20/2023
  • Petition format approved: 8/04/2023
  • Supreme court action: 5/19/2023
  • Title approved: 4/05/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/05/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/24/2023, 11:17 AM

Status: Expired

Hearing result #22

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri & Steven Ward
6501 E. Belleview Ave, Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (Proponents) denied in its entirety. Motion for rehearing (Grueskin) granted only to the extent that the Board made changes to the title to reflect the revised fiscal summary that was approved by the board. Hearing adjourned 10:34 AM.
  • April 5, 2023 - 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:52 AM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 10/19/2023
  • Petition format approved: 8/04/2023
  • Title approved: 4/05/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/05/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/24/2023, 11:17 AM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #25

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Hilleary Waters
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 3:58 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/28/2023, 1:01 PM

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 28, 2023, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for Rehearing (Movant) granted only to the extent that the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 11:40 AM.
  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 11:03 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/28/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/07/2023, 2:32 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #31

Designated representatives

Jon Caldara
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Ben Murrey
727 E. 16th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203
303-279-6536

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 28, 2023, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing (proponents) denied in its entirety. Hearing adjourned 10:24 A.M.
  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 4:14 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 10/30/2023
  • Petition format approved: 6/23/2023
  • Title approved: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/28/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 3/27/2023, 12:31 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #35

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue, Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203
303-297-0456

Kevin Vick
1500 N. Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
719-332-8529

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 12:22 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/06/2023, 3:59 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #36

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue, Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203
303-297-0456

Kevin Vick
1500 N. Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
719-332-8529

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. Hearing adjourned 12:36 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/06/2023, 3:59 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #39

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue, Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203
303-297-0456

Kevin Vick
1500 N. Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
719-332-8529

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:49 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/06/2023, 3:59 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #40

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue, Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203
303-297-0456

Kevin Vick
1500 N. Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
719-332-8529

Agenda & meeting summary

  • April 19, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 1:57 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved/denied: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/06/2023, 3:59 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #42

Designated representatives

Scott Wasserman
303 E. 17th Avenue, Suite 400
Denver, CO 80203
303-297-0456

Kevin Vick
1500 N. Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
719-332-8529

Agenda & meeting summary

  • 4/19/2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 2:39 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved/denied: 4/19/2023
  • Title board hearing: 4/19/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 4/07/2023, 12:05 PM

Status: Expired

Supreme Court Action #46 - 2023SA162 (PDF)
Title Board affirmed 9/14/2023

Hearing result #46

Designated representatives

Paul Culnan
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Patricia Nelson
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • June 21, 2023, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Foster and Ward motions for rehearing were denied in their entirety.
    Proponents motion for rehearing denied in its entirety.
    Hearing adjourned 12:15 PM.
  • May 17, 2023, 1:00 PM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set.
    The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative.
    Hearing adjourned 4:28 PM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 9/14/2023
  • Title approved: 5/17/2023
  • Title board hearing: 5/17/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 5/05/2023

Status: Expired

Supreme Court Action #47 - 2023SA162 (PDF)
Title Board affirmed 9/14/2023

Hearing result #47

Designated representatives

Paul Culnan
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Patricia Nelson
c/o Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC
225 E. 16th Avenue, Suite 350
Denver, CO 80203

Agenda & meeting summary

  • June 21, 2023, 10:00 AM - Rehearing
    Foster and Ward motions for rehearing were denied in their entirety.
    Proponents motion for rehearing denied in its entirety.
    Hearing adjourned 12:30 PM.
  • May 17, 2023, 1:00 PM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set.
    The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative.
    Hearing adjourned 4:32 PM.

Petition status

  • Supreme court action: 9/14/2023
  • Title approved: 5/17/2023
  • Title board hearing: 5/17/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 5/05/2023

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #51

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Michael Fields
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • June 7, 2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution; a 55% vote is required to pass. (Motion passed 10:57 AM.) Hearing adjourned 10:24 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 6/07/2023
  • Title board hearing: 6/07/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 5/26/2023, 1:35 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #71

Designated representatives

Michael Fields
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • 8/02/2023, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 10:16 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 8/02/2023
  • Title board hearing: 8/02/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 7/20/2023, 2:28 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #81

Designated representatives

Angela Eicher
328 Ash Street
Ft Morgan, CO 80701
970-370-3554

Faye Barnhart
20295 CR 28.5
Brush, CO 80723
970-768-6823

Agenda & meeting summary

  • October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for Rehearing denied in its entirety. Hearing adjourned 9:31 AM.
  • October 4, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 11:35 AM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 4/18/2024
  • Petition format approved: 10/26/2023
  • Title approved: 10/04/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/18/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 9/08/2023, 8:07 AM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #82

Designated representatives

Angela Eicher
328 Ash Street
Ft Morgan, CO 80701
970-370-3554

Faye Barnhart
20295 CR 28.5
Brush, CO 80723
970-768-6823

Agenda & meeting summary

  • October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing withdrawn.
  • October 4, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 11:54 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 10/04/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/04/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 9/08/2023, 8:07 AM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #84

Designated representatives

Angela Eicher
328 Ash Street
Ft Morgan, CO 80701
970-370-3554

Faye Barnhart
20295 CR 28.5
Brush, CO 80723
970-768-6823

Agenda & meeting summary

  • October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for rehearing withdrawn.
  • October 4, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved (2-1, Morrison); staff draft amended; titles set. Hearing adjourned 12:34 PM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 10/04/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/04/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 9/08/2023, 8:07 AM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #85

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for Rehearing (Kirby): granted only to the extent that the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 10:19 AM.
  • October 4, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 12:51 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 4/18/2024
  • Petition format approved: 10/27/2023
  • Title approved: 10/04/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/18/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 9/22/2023, 12:22 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #86

Designated representatives

Suzanne Taheri
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Steven Ward
West Group
6501 E. Belleview Ave
Suite 375
Denver, CO 80111

Agenda & meeting summary

  • October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Rehearing
    Motion for Rehearing (Kirby): granted only to the extent that the Board made changes to the title. Hearing adjourned 10:26 AM.
  • October 4, 10:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board made a technical correction to the text of the initiative. Hearing adjourned 1:05 PM.

Petition status

  • Petition due: 4/18/2024
  • Petition format approved: 10/27/2023
  • Title approved: 10/04/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/18/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 9/22/2023, 12:22 PM

Status: Title expired

Hearing result #90

Designated representatives

Dusti Gurule
303 E. 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80203

Dani Newsum
2755 S. Locust St.
Denver, CO 80222

Agenda & meeting summary

  • October 18, 2023, 9:00 AM - Hearing
    Single subject approved; staff draft amended; titles set. The Board determined that the proposed initiative requires the addition of language to the Colorado Constitution. The requirement for approval by fifty-five percent of the votes cast applies to this initiative. Hearing adjourned 11:43 AM.

Petition status

  • Title approved: 10/18/2023
  • Title board hearing: 10/18/2023
  • Original text filed with title board: 9/20/2023, 1:48 PM

You just read:

Title board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more