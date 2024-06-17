June 10 - Early In-Person Voting Available to CD-4 Voters

State of Colorado

News Release State of Colorado

Denver, June 10, 2024 - Early in-person voting is now available for voters in Congressional District 4 (CD-4), with at least one voting center open in each county in CD-4.

“Voters in Congressional District 4 will have seven added days of early voting,” said Secretary Griswold. “This election will determine CD-4 voters’ representation in Congress for the remainder of the year. It is critical that they can make their voices heard.”

Counties with voters in CD-4 are required to have specific numbers of VSPCs to be in legal compliance with Election Order 2024-01 (PDF). All CD-4 voters will have 15 days of early voting available in at least one VSPC in their county beginning on June 10, 2024. This adds seven additional days of early voting for the CD-4 vacancy election on top of the statutory requirement of eight days of early voting during a state primary election. Counties with more than 10,000 CD-4 voters are required to have at least double the number of VSPCs by Election Day than they would be required to have for a normal state primary.

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov and receive a ballot in the mail. Colorado voters can find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov. Voters who plan to return their ballot by mail should do so on or before June 17 to ensure it is received by their county election official on time. Beginning June 18, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center, or vote in-person.

Colorado Republican, Democratic, and Unaffiliated voters have been mailed a ballot. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each major party and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Minor party voters in CD-4 whose party is not holding a primary election will receive a ballot featuring only the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy election.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: