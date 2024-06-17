Bingo & Raffles Apply for license

If your organization has held a bingo-raffle license in the past, log in to your account to file a renewal--do not apply for a new license. If you have questions, please call us at 303-869-4910.

How do I apply for a bingo-raffle license online?

To apply and pay online, see the bingo-raffle registration page.

For help, see the e-filing instructions (PDF).

I am applying for a new license. What do I need to include with my application?

If you are applying for a new bingo-raffle license, you must include:

The bingo-raffle license application.

A roster of all bona fide, active members who will be assisting in your games of chance activities.

Copies of articles, bylaws, charter, rules, constitution and/or similar organizational documents. The documents must have been dated and executed at least 5 years ago and show membership qualifications and purposes.

Dated items in the organization's name. You must include at least one from each of the past five years to show organizational continuity.

These items can be bank or audit statements, checks, corporate or other periodic reports, publications, tax returns, exemption certificates and/or other independent records of organizational existence. The annual fee. See the fee schedule.

See the application instructions (PDF) for more information.

What do I need to include if I am renewing my license?

If you are renewing a bingo-raffle license, you must include:

Your renewal application.

A roster of all bona fide, active members who will be assisting in your games of chance activities.

The annual fee.

You do not need to resubmit proof of continuous existence.

See the application instructions (PDF) for more information.

Where do I find the application?

Application for a Bingo-Raffles License (PDF)

You can also find all of the bingo-raffle forms on the forms list.

Can I get some help with my application?

Yes. If you would like help with your license application, sign up for our consultation services. We will meet with you one-on-one to review the application and make sure that you have everything that you need to get a license. This will help you to avoid time-consuming revisions and resubmissions. You can come to our offices, or, in some cases, we'll come to you. This service is open to all first-time applicants.