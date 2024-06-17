Submit Release
Bingo & Raffles Forms

Applications & renewals

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.
Form name e-File Paper form Instructions
Form name

Application for a new bingo-raffle license
Includes roster of member in charge and members assisting

If your organization has held a bingo-raffle license in the past, log in to your account to file a renewal--do not apply for a new license. If you have questions, please call us at 303-869-4910.

 e-File Apply online Paper form PDF Instructions

Paper filing (PDF)

e-Filing tutorial
Form name Renew a license e-File Log in Paper form PDF Instructions

Paper filing (PDF)

e-Filing tutorial
Form name LE38: Games manager certificate application/oath e-File Paper form PDF Instructions n/a

Bingo-raffle licensees

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.
Form name e-File Paper form Instructions
Form name LE-21 Quarterly report combined form (includes quarterly report, addendum, and distribution of proceeds) e-File Log in Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions See form
Form name LE-21 Schedule A - Distribution of proceeds e-File Paper form PDF Instructions Instructions
Form name LE-31 - Pull tabs identification & sales - Pull tabs held at bingo or bar/club rooms e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF
Form name LE-31a - Progressive pull tab summary e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF
Form name LE-32 - Bingo occasion activity summary e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF
Form name LE-33 - Summary of pull tab activity e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF
Form name LE-34 - Bingo door count & income per occasion e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF
Form name LE-34a - Progressive jackpot bingo summary e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF
Form name LE-34c - Progressive raffle summary e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF
Form name LE-35 - Special report (bingo disposable sheets) e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF
Form name LE-36 - Bingo payout report e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF
Form name LE-37 - Last sale pull tab e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions n/a
Form name LE-39 - Strip card bingo floor sales e-File n/a Paper form PDF Instructions XLSX Instructions PDF

Forms tutorial

Miscellaneous

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.
Form name Paper form Instructions
Form name Request for permission to incur and pay expenses for security guards Paper form PDF Instructions n/a
Form name Commercial bingo facility rental agreement Paper form PDF Instructions n/a
Form name Bingo equipment use agreement Paper form PDF Instructions n/a
Form name Promotion report Paper form PDF Instructions n/a

Landlords

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.
Form name e-File Paper form Instructions
Form name Application for a commercial landlord license e-File Apply online Paper form n/a Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a license e-File Log in Paper form n/a Instructions PDF

Manufacturers

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.
Form name e-File Paper form Instructions
Form name Application for a bingo raffle manufacturer license e-File Apply online Paper form n/a Paper form n/a Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a manufacturer license e-File Log in Paper form n/a Paper form n/a Instructions PDF
Form name Application for a bingo raffle manufacturer's agent license e-File Apply online Paper form n/a Paper form n/a Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a manufacturer's agent license e-File Log in Paper form n/a Paper form n/a Instructions PDF
Form name Manufacturer licensee quarterly report e-File Log in Paper form PDF Paper form XLS Instructions n/a

Suppliers

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.
Form name e-File Paper form Instructions
Form name Application for a bingo raffle supplier license e-File Apply online Paper form n/a Paper form n/a Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a supplier license e-File Log in Paper form n/a Paper form n/a Instructions PDF
Form name Application for a bingo raffle supplier's agent license e-File Apply online Paper form n/a Paper form n/a Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a supplier's agent license e-File Log in Paper form n/a Paper form n/a Instructions PDF
Form name Supplier licensee quarterly report e-File Log in Paper form PDF Paper form XLS Instructions n/a

Complaints

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.
Form name Paper form Instructions
Form name Bingo-Raffle complaint form - Email is encouraged Paper form PDF Instructions n/a

