Bingo & Raffles Forms

If your organization has held a bingo-raffle license in the past, log in to your account to file a renewal--do not apply for a new license. If you have questions, please call us at 303-869-4910.

Application for a new bingo-raffle license Includes roster of member in charge and members assisting

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.

You may need to swipe or scroll sideways to see the whole table.

Form name Paper form Instructions Form name Bingo-Raffle complaint form - Email is encouraged Paper form PDF Instructions n/a

See the downloads page for help with document readers.