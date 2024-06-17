Bingo & Raffles Forms

Applications & renewals
Form name
e-File
Paper form
Instructions
Form name
Application for a new bingo-raffle license
Includes roster of member in charge and members assisting
If your organization has held a bingo-raffle license in the past,
log in to your account to file a renewal--do not apply for a new license. If you have questions, please call us at 303-869-4910.
e-File Apply online
Paper form PDF
Instructions
Paper filing (PDF)
e-Filing tutorial
Form name Renew a license
e-File Log in
Paper form PDF
Instructions
Paper filing (PDF)
e-Filing tutorial
Form name LE38: Games manager certificate application/oath
e-File
Paper form PDF
Instructions n/a Bingo-raffle licensees
Form name
e-File
Paper form
Instructions
Form name LE-21 Quarterly report combined form (includes quarterly report, addendum, and distribution of proceeds)
e-File Log in
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions See form
Form name LE-21 Schedule A - Distribution of proceeds
e-File
Paper form PDF
Instructions
Instructions
Form name LE-31 - Pull tabs identification & sales - Pull tabs held at bingo or bar/club rooms
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Form name LE-31a - Progressive pull tab summary
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Form name LE-32 - Bingo occasion activity summary
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Form name LE-33 - Summary of pull tab activity
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Form name LE-34 - Bingo door count & income per occasion
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Form name LE-34a - Progressive jackpot bingo summary
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Form name LE-34c - Progressive raffle summary
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Form name LE-35 - Special report (bingo disposable sheets)
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Form name LE-36 - Bingo payout report
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Form name LE-37 - Last sale pull tab
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions n/a
Form name LE-39 - Strip card bingo floor sales
e-File n/a
Paper form PDF
Instructions XLSX
Instructions PDF
Forms tutorial Miscellaneous
Form name
Paper form
Instructions
Form name Request for permission to incur and pay expenses for security guards
Paper form PDF
Instructions n/a
Form name Commercial bingo facility rental agreement
Paper form PDF
Instructions n/a
Form name Bingo equipment use agreement
Paper form PDF
Instructions n/a
Form name Promotion report
Paper form PDF
Instructions n/a Landlords
Form name
e-File
Paper form
Instructions
Form name Application for a commercial landlord license
e-File Apply online
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a license
e-File Log in
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Manufacturers
Form name
e-File
Paper form
Instructions
Form name Application for a bingo raffle manufacturer license
e-File Apply online
Paper form n/a
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a manufacturer license
e-File Log in
Paper form n/a
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Form name Application for a bingo raffle manufacturer's agent license
e-File Apply online
Paper form n/a
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a manufacturer's agent license
e-File Log in
Paper form n/a
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Form name Manufacturer licensee quarterly report
e-File Log in
Paper form PDF
Paper form XLS
Instructions n/a Suppliers
Form name
e-File
Paper form
Instructions
Form name Application for a bingo raffle supplier license
e-File Apply online
Paper form n/a
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a supplier license
e-File Log in
Paper form n/a
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Form name Application for a bingo raffle supplier's agent license
e-File Apply online
Paper form n/a
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Form name Renew a supplier's agent license
e-File Log in
Paper form n/a
Paper form n/a
Instructions PDF
Form name Supplier licensee quarterly report
e-File Log in
Paper form PDF
Paper form XLS
Instructions n/a Complaints
Form name
Paper form
Instructions
Form name Bingo-Raffle complaint form - Email is encouraged
Paper form PDF
Instructions n/a
See the
downloads page for help with document readers.
