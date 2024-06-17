June 17 - Early In-Person Voting Available Statewide

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, June 17, 2024 - Early in-person voting is now available statewide, with 155 voting centers open to eligible voters statewide.

“Access is critical to ensuring every eligible Coloradan can make their voice heard,” said Secretary Griswold. “I’m proud that Colorado voters will have ample voting access across the state to cast their ballot this election.”

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through today in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After today, Coloradans can register to vote and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters who plan to return their ballot by mail should do so by today to ensure it is received by their county election official on time. Beginning June 18, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center, or vote in-person.

Colorado Republican, Democratic, and Unaffiliated voters have been mailed a ballot. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each major party and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Minor party voters in CD-4 whose party is not holding a primary election will receive a ballot featuring only the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election.

Colorado voters can also find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to: