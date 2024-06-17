Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,775 in the last 365 days.

June 17 - Early In-Person Voting Available Statewide

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Colorado state seal

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, June 17, 2024 - Early in-person voting is now available statewide, with 155 voting centers open to eligible voters statewide.

“Access is critical to ensuring every eligible Coloradan can make their voice heard,” said Secretary Griswold. “I’m proud that Colorado voters will have ample voting access across the state to cast their ballot this election.”

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through today in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After today, Coloradans can register to vote and vote in person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters who plan to return their ballot by mail should do so by today to ensure it is received by their county election official on time. Beginning June 18, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center, or vote in-person.

Colorado Republican, Democratic, and Unaffiliated voters have been mailed a ballot. All Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each major party and can only vote one of those ballots for their vote to be counted. Minor party voters in CD-4 whose party is not holding a primary election will receive a ballot featuring only the CD-4 Congressional Vacancy Election.

Colorado voters can also find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:

  • Register to vote or update their voter registration
  • Find their local County Clerk
  • Find their closest drop box or voting center
  • Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax
  • Learn about Colorado’s secure election processes
  • Find accurate election information

You just read:

June 17 - Early In-Person Voting Available Statewide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more