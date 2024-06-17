Books to Life Marketing The Attenuating Puritan by Robert Mcguiness Dropped Calls by Robert Mcguiness

UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Robert McGuiness Announces New Releases: "The Attenuating Puritan" and "Dropped Calls"Renowned author Robert McGuiness is thrilled to announce the release of his two highly anticipated books, The Attenuating Puritan and Dropped Calls. Both titles are now available and showcase McGuiness's unique storytelling prowess.In The Attenuating Puritan, McGuiness delves into the complexities of identity and morality, weaving a narrative that captivates readers from start to finish. Dropped Calls offers a poignant exploration of human connections and the impact of missed opportunities, resonating deeply in today’s fast-paced world.Robert McGuiness has gained significant media attention, having recently been featured on "This Week in America" with Ric Bratton and Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. The interview with Ric Bratton, which has been downloaded to 24 different platforms, is available for viewing on his official website, robertmcguinessbooks.com.Additionally, McGuiness appeared on "Briggs on Books" with Mike Briggs, further solidifying his presence in the literary world. McGuiness will be interviewed by Logan Crawford with Spotlight Network with the segment airing on the Spotlight Network. This interview is one of many upcoming television appearances that McGuiness has scheduled with Crawford.His books will also be available in audiobook format very soon. Furthermore, McGuiness’s works will be showcased at international book shows in Seoul, South Korea; Manila, Philippines; Toronto, Canada; Frankfurt, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; as well as the American Library Association Conference in San Diego, California."I am incredibly excited to share these new works with my readers," said McGuiness. "The stories in both The Attenuating Puritan and Dropped Calls are close to my heart, and I hope they resonate with a wide audience."For more information about Robert McGuiness, his latest books, and to watch his recent interviews, please visit robertmcguinessbooks.com.

