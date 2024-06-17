Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 17, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 17 include the following:

Monday, June 17 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette visited Neal Brothers, 4229 Domino Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, June 18 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the meeting of the Santee Cooper Advisory Board via WebEx.

Note: The link to the live stream will be active by 11:25 AM Tuesday.

Tuesday, June 18 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, June 19 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will attend the memorial service for SLED K9 Coba, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, 5400 Broad River Road, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, June 19 at 3:00PM: Lt. Gov Evette will speak at the Recovery Centers of America at Greenville Community Welcome event, 47 Fisherman Lane, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, June 20 at 3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the South Carolina Preservation Awards Ceremony, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, June 21 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Grand Opening of the BMW Press Shop, BMW Manufacturing, 1400 Highway 101 South, Greer, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: June 10, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for June 10, 2024, included:

Monday, June 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Agency meeting.

8:30 PM: Policy call.

Tuesday, June 11

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Charleston Mayor William Cogswell, the State Office of Resiliency, and the Medical University of South Carolina for the Charleston Medical District Tunnel Extension Project at Ehrhardt Street Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 14 Ehrhardt Street , Charleston, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster voted in the June Primary, Lourie Senior Center (Ward 1), 1650 Park Circle, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the Governor’s Excellence in Science Awards, first floor, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Policy meeting.

8:44 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

9:10 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

9:36 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

9:40 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

9:43 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

9:43 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

9:54 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

9:58 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:04 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:12 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:23 PM: Call with a local official.

10:39 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:40 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

10:43 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

Wednesday, June 12

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

12:15 PM: Economic development meeting.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster presented Coach Dawn Staley with a framed recognition on behalf of the State, University of South Carolina, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:45 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

5:35 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

5:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the American Red Cross Board of Directors Reception.

Thursday, June 13

12:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:30 PM: Call with a member of the United States Senate.

Friday, June 14

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the annual Palmetto Boys State and Girls State Inaugural Ceremony, State House, North Steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Policy meeting.

1:45 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.