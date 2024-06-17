Maryland Young Farmers Advisory Board Launches 2024 Survey 

June 17, 2024

Goal to Assist with Shaping the Future of Maryland Agriculture

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 17, 2024)—The Maryland Young Farmers Advisory Board, an advisory body within the Maryland Department of Agriculture, is excited to announce the launch of the 2024 Maryland Young Farmers Survey. The survey aims to gather important insights into the operations and future prospects of Maryland farmers, ranchers, and agricultural professionals. By providing a platform for farmers and agricultural professionals to share their perspectives, the survey seeks to gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry’s current state and future outlook.

“It is important for us to understand the needs and aspirations of Maryland’s agricultural community,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The data we gather will help shape future initiatives and policies to support the growth and sustainability of our state’s agricultural sector.”

The survey, which takes around 20 minutes to complete, will help highlight the challenges and improvements needed in Maryland’s agricultural community. The feedback received will play a critical role in guiding decision-makers as they work to strengthen and safeguard Maryland’s leading industry. Additionally, those who complete the full survey can opt to be entered into a drawing to win exciting prizes. Participants are encouraged to take the time to share their input, as it will contribute greatly to shaping the future of agriculture in Maryland

To participate in the 2024 Maryland Young Farmers Survey, please visit https://bit.ly/3VlvToi. For additional information or inquiries about the promotion, please contact the Maryland Young Farmers Advisory Board Executive Secretary, Harrison Palmer, at Harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

###

