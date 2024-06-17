【Tourism + gastronomy】“City of Gastronomy Showcase” brings into limelight signature culinary delights from 12 Asian Cities of Gastronomy

MACAU, June 17 - 【MGTO】Highlight of International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao

The “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” welcomes the public at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf from 14 to 23 June. As one of the three major highlights, the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” brings together chefs from 26 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide across Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, South and North Americas, to conduct 60 wonderful sessions of culinary showcase. The event fosters concerted development between “tourism + gastronomy” and radiates Macao’s dynamic and strengths as a platform and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy. The six Chinese Creative Cities of Gastronomy will take the lead in showcasing their culinary arts on the first two days. Residents and visitors are welcome to come and enjoy a taste of great delights.

Free sampling of palate-tempting delicacies from 12 Asian Cities of Gastronomy

The “City of Gastronomy Showcase” will stage six to seven sessions from 3:30 p.m. to about 10 p.m. daily from 14 to 23 June.

12 Asian Cities of Gastronomy, including the six Chinese Cities of Gastronomy (Chengdu, Shunde, Macao, Yangzhou, Huai’an and Chaozhou), Iloilo City (Philippines), Kermanshah (Iran), Kuching (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand), Tsuruoka (Japan) and Zahlé (Lebanon), will present 32 sessions of culinary showcase imbued with Asian flavors at the Main Stage along Legend Boulevard of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf during the event. Chefs from these cities will share their culinary skills and knowledge. There are free sampling sessions as well. Residents and visitors can get immersed in the unique gastronomic culture and glamour of different cities.

Six Chinese Cities of Gastronomy share signature dishes

The five Chinese Cities of Gastronomy from the Mainland will present palate-tempting dishes as follows: Chengdu (Gold Chicken in Garlic Sauce, Special Flavored Beef Cubes), Shunde (Taro Puff Swan, Teriyaki Eel with Seasonal Veggies), Yangzhou (Cuizhu Fish Fry, Yangzhou Fried Rice), Huai’an (Sweet and Sour Squirrel Shaped Sea Bass, Abalone with Pingqiao Tofu) and Chaozhou (Chaozhou Traditional Stuffed Pork Intestine with Eel and Pork Belly, Spring in Harmony).

As the host city, Macao will present wonderful dishes as follows, prepared by chefs from Macau Cuisine Association, Macanese Gastronomic Brotherhood and the six integrated resort enterprises: Duo of Prawn with Macanese Twist, Grouper in Golden Sour and Spicy Sauce, Portuguese Chicken, Capela, Roasted Suckling Pig Sandwich, Curry Crab Tartelette, Creamy Codfish with Eggs, Fish and Clams Stew, Portuguese Shrimp Empanadas, Grandma Rosa’s Portuguese Tarts, Pork with Tamarind and Shrimp Paste, African Chicken and Portuguese Seafood Rice.

Please visit the themed website for the latest information and schedule of the “City of Gastronomy Showcase” (including 60 wonderful sessions of culinary showcase presented by 26 Creative Cities of Gastronomy from worldwide): https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2024.

Alongside the “City of Gastronomy Showcase”, the “International Gastronomy Promenade” offers a wide selection of Asian delicacies presented by 100 food stalls. There are 700 catering seats, a game zone and a seaside bar zone, as well as lively performances.

Macao radiates strengths as an exchange platform and Creative City of Gastronomy

In this year of dual celebrations, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” not just manifests Macao’s unique glamour as an international City of Gastronomy, but also provides an interactive and exchange platform for residents and visitors, while deepening integration of gastronomy with wellness and tourism, among other fields. The event promotes Macao’s tourism and catering industry development, in line with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification, manifesting Macao’s dynamic and strengths as a platform and UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.