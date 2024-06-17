The Orme School Bans Cell Phones for the 2024-2025 School Year

The Orme School's campus is at a temperate 4000 ft elevation

As a commitment to educational excellence Orme is pleased to announce a ban on cell phones during the academic day.

MAYER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orme School is excited to announce a significant policy change for the upcoming school year: students will no longer be allowed to use cell phones or any devices capable of cellular communication during the academic day.

"As a top college-preparatory school, it is our duty as educators to ensure that our classroom environment is as conducive to learning as possible," stated Kristin Durow, President of The Orme School. "Over the past decade, as social media and apps such as Snapchat and Messenger have become more prevalent, we have found these constant interruptions to be very harmful during the academic day. These distractions often cause students anxiety and stress, preventing them from giving their undivided attention to classroom activities."

Research has shown the detrimental effects of cell phone use in educational settings, including decreased academic performance, increased anxiety, and reduced attention spans. By implementing this ban, The Orme School aims to create an optimal learning environment where students can focus entirely on their studies and classroom interactions.

As a boarding school, Orme also places a strong emphasis on community. Durow explained, "Earlier this year, we asked our families what their thoughts were if we were to institute this ban, and their response was overwhelmingly positive and in support of it."

To help encourage growth within the community, students will lock their phones in special lockers in the school dining hall before their first class and can retrieve them after dinner. In addition to cell phones, other cellular devices such as smartwatches and tablets will also be banned during these hours. Students will be provided with a school-issued Chromebook for academic use throughout the year.

"There is much to be learned from the development of character. Being present for one another in classes, sports, and while sitting down and having meals together are so very important for all of us in education," Durow continued. "We are pleased to be at the forefront of this important development in education. We believe this policy will enhance the learning experience, and we anticipate that many schools will follow our lead in the future."